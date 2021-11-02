Top AEW champion takes a dig at WWE and Sasha Banks for copying catchphrase

AEW women's champion Dr. Britt Baker took a sly dig at Sasha Banks and WWE after the WWE UK account. One that seemingly took inspiration from Baker's catchphrase.

The Good Doctor has merchandise in the AEW online store with the phrase 'The Doctor Will See You Now'.

WWE UK, while announcing Sasha Banks' appearance on WWE's United Kingdom tour, tweeted out: 'The BOSS will see you now'.

While it could be purely coincidental, Britt Baker didn't let the opportunity go unheeded. She tweeted pictures of her merchandise with the same catchphrase. It was a clear dig at Sasha Banks and WWE.

As has always been the case, fans of AEW and WWE - Sasha Banks in particular - had polarizing opinions on the tweet. For those who are neutral, it was another fun interaction between two top female stars of AEW and WWE.

AEW's Britt Baker looks up to Sasha Banks as one of her role models

‘Point God’ Jeremy Lambert @jeremylambert88



fightful.com/wrestling/brit… Britt Baker didn't steal the "role model" gimmick from Bayley. They both stole it from Chris Jericho. Who probably stole it from someone else. Wrestlers are thieves. Britt Baker didn't steal the "role model" gimmick from Bayley. They both stole it from Chris Jericho. Who probably stole it from someone else. Wrestlers are thieves. fightful.com/wrestling/brit…

Despite the occasional banter, Baker is a huge fan of Banks. She's made statements in the past that she looks up to the Boss as one of her role models, alongside Bayley.

At Steel City Comic Con earlier this year, the AEW women's champion said the following:

"Probably Bayley or Sasha Banks, it'd have to be one of them. Those are two of my role models that I watched when I was first training to be a wrestler. That was five years ago. When I was training, they were main eventing NXT TakeOver. That was when the tides were turning and they kind of paved the way for my generation of wrestling. Even though they are still in my generation, they came before me." (h/t: Fightful Select)

Sasha Banks has been one of the finest women wrestles of the modern era and has earned a permanent place in the main event scene.

Britt Baker joined AEW as a green wrestler. But she's made constant improvements in the ring and as a character, has seen her become the face of AEW's women's division.

Baker created history when she and Thunder Rosa became the first women to compete in the main event on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

At Double or Nothing 2021, Britt Baker realized her dream by defeating Hikaru Shida to become the AEW women's champion.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think of the slight dig that Dr. Britt Baker sent out on social media at Sasha Banks?

A former WCW Champion thinks that Eric Bischoff vs. Tony Khan is staged. Find out more here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman