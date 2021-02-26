"I've been waiting on her non-compete to expire" - AEW CEO Tony Khan discusses former WWE Superstar's current status

The President and CEO of AEW, Tony Khan recently talked about Zelina Vega and commented on Vega's non-compete clause. As a result of the clause, Vega could not perform for any other promotion for 90 days.

Vega's 90-day non-compete clause came to an end recently on February 11. She was an active member of the WWE roster from 2017 to 2020. Vega had both wrestled and managed different wrestlers during her time in WWE.

Tony Khan sat down with Wrestling Observer Newsletter and touched upon a variety of topics. One subject of their discussion was Zelina Vega and her non-compete clause. Khan also talked about AEW's interest in Vega. Khan said: [h/t Fightful for the transcription]

"Isn't she in a 90-day non-compete? She was in a non-compete last time I checked. I've been waiting for that. I don't talk to people when they have the non-compete. If hers' expired, it must have just expired. I've been waiting on her non-compete to expire. I'd have to check the math to see if she expired. When we get through this tournament and through this pay-per-view, I'd be interested to see where she's at."

Vega was released from WWE in November of last year after she opposed and resisted WWE's third-party platform policy. The policy prevented WWE's main-roster talent from interacting with fans or making money from third-party platforms such as Twitch and Cameo.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.https://t.co/RUebMGwBTA — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020

With Vega's non-compete clause now having expired, many fans have speculated that she might show up in AEW soon.

Multiple wrestlers have gone to AEW after leaving WWE in the last year

Miro in AEW

When AEW was formed, there were many wrestlers in the new company that fans knew from before. These stars had formerly worked for WWE in some capacity.

WWE is the biggest promotion in the world. Most well-known wrestlers, especially in North America, have worked in WWE at one point or another in their careers.

The first two big names to head on over to AEW in the last twelve months were Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR), formerly known as The Revival in WWE. FTR's arrival opened up a door of opportunities for them and they soon even won the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Other big names to follow were Sting, Miro, and most recently, Paul Wight (Big Show). There are multiple wrestlers and announcers in AEW who have formerly worked for WWE.

With these recent developments coming from Tony Khan's comments, Zelina Vega could be the next former WWE star who might end up in AEW.