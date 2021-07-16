AEW champion Britt Baker explains why fans cheer for her

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the AEW women's division. Her journey culminated with a victory over Hikaru Shida at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 to win the title.

Britt Baker turned heel a long time back, but fans have mainly cheered her since they were allowed back into arenas. Acknowledging that, Baker told got on the PWI Podcast to offer an explanation for why she's still cheered.

She reasoned that fans have seen her work hard over the last year to get to where she is, going as far as to say nobody's worked harder than her. She believes she belongs in every Woman of the Year debate for 2021.

I don't change anything about me. I still say what's on my mind in all my promos. If you met me on the street, the Dr. Britt Baker DMD character on the street, you wouldn't like her. (She's) very unlikable, borderline like a bitch. Arrogant, delusional. The fans, for whatever reason, have swung towards liking me. I feel they have so much respect for the work I've put in over the last year. Truthfully, I don't think anyone has worked as hard as I have. I really went from being at the bottom, as far as women's talent, to be arguably at the top. I don't think you can say, 2021 women's wrestler of the year without at least putting my name in the pot. I have come a long way and I think fans are very respectful of that. (H/T: Fightful)

Britt Baker defends her title at AEW Fyter Fest Night 2

Baker and Rose have faced off before

Since winning the title from Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker has been embroiled in a feud with Nyla Rose accompanied by Vickie Guerrero. Rebel and Britt Baker defeated Vickie and Nyla Rose in a tag team match on AEW Dynamite in a match that saw Rebel getting injured.

To add insult to injury, quite literally, Nyla Rose planted Britt Baker with a powerbomb through a table at ringside.

Nyla Rose puts Britt Baker through a table post match. And Rebel carried to the back after the match. #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/s8rBsgfVvo — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net aka Buck Dancer (@Casshooole) July 1, 2021

The former AEW Women's champion will be looking to secure her second title win in AEW while Britt Baker will look to vanquish a formidable opponent to retain a championship she worked so hard to attain.

