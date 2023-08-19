AEW Champion MJF comes to the defense of Cash Wheeler after his arrest

AEW star Cash Wheeler was arrested for the third-degree felony of aggravated assault with a firearm by the Orlando Police Department on Friday morning.

The arrest stunned the pro wrestling world and wrestling fans around the globe took to social media reacting to the incident.

In a recent tweet, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) lashed out at people tweeting against Cash Wheeler on Twitter following his arrest and accused them of jumping to conclusions too quickly.

The Salt of the Earth said being humans, we all are flawed and make mistakes.

"Kinda disappointed how many dorks there are on this app that jump to conclusions so quick. A ton of peoples privilege is showing. We’re all human. We’re all flawed. We all make mistakes. Take it from a guy who’s made more mistakes than most."

MJF acknowledged his ups and downs with the AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), but praised Wheeler for being a great person.

Friedman asked fans to talk about the match between FTR and The Young Bucks at All in pay-per-view on August 27 in front of 80 thousand plus people instead of bad-mouthing the 36-year-old tag team specialist.

"I’ve had my ups and downs with FTR but Cash wheeler is a great dude and a bad a**. You’re getting FTR Vs Young Bucks in front of 80k plus on august 27th. Talk about that ya dweebs." , wrote MJF.

MJF will defend his AEW World Title and challenge for ROH Tag Titles at All In pay per view

At Wembley Stadium, London, the AEW World Champion is gearing up to have two matches alongside Adam Cole in a single night in front of 80,000 plus fans.

MJF and Adam Cole will first try to capture the ROH World Tag Team Titles from the current holders, Aussie Open, at All In Zero Hour. Later that night, the World Champion will defend his title against Cole in the main event.

The storyline between MJF and Adam Cole got over with the fans and has been a highlight during the build-up to the pay-per-view. The matches involving these two AEW stars at All In will be fun to watch, along with the fan reactions to their outcomes.

