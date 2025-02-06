AEW champion's identity hijacked but there's a twist

The fans in attendance for AEW Dynamite this week witnessed a top champion's identity being stolen by her arch-rival to continue the mind games heading into their huge upcoming showdown.

During the February 5 edition of Dynamite, AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May joined the commentary desk for the match between Queen Aminata and her rival, 'Timeless' Toni Storm. But Storm had a major trick up her sleeve for May this week.

Before her entrance, ring announcer Justin Roberts announced that Toni Storm would be essaying the role of her foe, Mariah May. She came out dressed as the champion, which was a massive shock for Mariah, who had done the same a few months back.

In addition, Toni Storm displayed the exact mannerisms and in-ring moves in her captivating showdown against Queen Aminata. As the match came down to its final moments, Storm delivered a thunderous finishing move to score the pinfall, much to Mariah May's dismay.

In a post-match interview with Renee Paquette in the ring, she continued to play her role, which infuriated Mariah to the point that she almost came to blows before choosing to retreat.

With high tensions between the two rivals, it will be interesting to see who comes on top at AEW Grand Slam Australia with the Women's World Championship at stake.

