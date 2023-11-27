AEW Collision and Rampage continue to draw low numbers opposite WWE Survivor Series

AEW's weekly shows, Rampage and Collision, recently went head to head with WWE Survivor Series 2023. A new tweet has indicated how the programs fared against the massive premium live event in television ratings.

The latest episode of Collision featured top names like Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, and Brody King in high-stakes matches. Adam Copeland and Malakai Black also appeared on the show. Meanwhile, Survivor Series saw several iconic moments unfold, including the return of former All Elite Wrestling star CM Punk.

According to a Twitter user, Alfred Konuwa, both Rampage and Collision saw a drastic drop in ratings compared to their viewership in 2022. While Rampage drew 83K viewers in the 18-49 demographic, Collision drew 104K.

Survivor Series 2023 turned out to be the highest-grossing show in the long history of the premium live event. The spectacle broke multiple records and was a massive financial success for the sports entertainment juggernaut.

AEW might need to rethink its strategy

The Tony Khan-led company has lost multiple top names to its rival promotion, WWE, this year. Former champions like Jade Cargill and CM Punk recently signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut. Meanwhile, AEW has also acquired massive stars like Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi, and Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge).

Multi-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently made her ROH debut. Ring of Honor is the sister concern of All Elite Wrestling, so it could only be a matter of time before The Rowdy One makes an AEW appearance.

While TV ratings have been a matter of concern for AEW, Khan has been using his business acumen to secure lucrative deals. He reportedly raked in a six-figure sum from SEGA after the gaming company sponsored the 'Like a Dragon Gaiden' street fight on a recent edition of Dynamite.

The company will present its next major event on December 30, 2023, as Worlds End will emanate live from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York. All Elite Wrestling could book some compelling feuds and matches ahead of the pay-per-view to increase TV ratings of Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision.

