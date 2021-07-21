AEW Commentator says he wants to compete with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee

AEW made a big announcement at Double or Nothing 2021. Mark Henry made his first appearance in Tony Khan's promotion as Tony Schiavone announced that the World's Strongest Man will be a commentator for AEW's upcoming show Rampage.

Appearing on the Battleground Podcast, Mark Henry spoke about his role as an announcer. He seemed motivated to hit the ground running immediately and change people's perception of him. He claimed he wanted to compete with the biggest announcers in all of professional wrestling, including WWE's Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.

"I'll be on my way to Garland, jamming the whole way, listening to old wrestling matches and just listen to the commentators and that's what I've been doing lately cause I will be in this new show called Rampage on AEW and we're gonna be on Fridays. I wanna be the best commentator there is. I wanna compete with Jim Ross, I wanna compete with Michael Cole, I wanna compete with Pat McAfee. If we're gonna gonna have a good time doing it, I think the fans are gonna come away from it seeing Mark Henry a little bit different," said Mark Henry.

Pat McAfee has been a revelation in commentary on WWE Smackdown. He's been a fan of wrestling for a long time and every time he announces matches, his passion and energy is prominent, elevating moments and matches. McAfee provides good insights during matches and segments, improving the viewing experience.

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole have struck a good partnership, indulging in the occasional banter to hilarious effect.

What is AEW Rampage?

AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage will be AEW's second weekly televised show, airing on Fridays starting August 13, 2021. It will air on TNT but shift to TBS from January 2022. Unlike AEW Dynamite, it will start at 10 pm Eastern Time and its run time will be an hour, against the two hours of Dynamite.

A second weekly show emphasizes TNT's happiness with AEW's product so far and more importantly, will provide another platform for stars not getting sufficient TV time on AEW Dynamite.

Apart from the two television shows, AEW streams Dark and Dark: Elevation on YouTube every week wherein independent workers get a chance to showcase their talent and underutilized AEW stars make their presence felt.

