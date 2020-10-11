AEW have matched WWE in a lot of aspects, and even surpassed them in a few aspects. They have a few world-class wrestlers, who can put on incredible matches in the ring, while they have some smart people backstage as well. The commentary team is also an exciting one, consisting of Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross.

JR has been an integral part of AEW, since it's inception in 2019. He is one of the most recognisable voices in pro wrestling, having played a key role in the growth of WWE, not just as a commentator, but also as a spotter of talent.

The veteran commentator has decades of experience commentating on pro wrestling, but he has been subject to criticism even now. Jim Ross didn't take to the criticism lightly recently, when a fan wrote in to AEW President Tony Khan, and complained about the commentator's performance behind the mic.

Jim Ross angry with fan who complained to Tony Khan

JR, on a recent Grilling JR podcast, spoke about how a disgruntled fan complained to Tony Khan about him. The commentator was disappointed about this complaint, not because the fan criticised him, but because he took it to Tony Khan:

"The guy has a right to his opinion first of all. I'm not pissed at him; he's meaningless to me. But the issue is, he had to tag in Tony. Tony Khan reads his tweets, especially on those taped show nights. He's all over the damn thing. (The fan) Knows Tony is going to read it in hopes of making me look bad. There's where I get an issue. To your ears, I did suck. If I did, I'll do better. You're going to single out Tony to make sure Tony hears that a fan had a negative reaction to my work? I thought that was pure chicken s--t. It's just amazing to me the society we live in." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Jim Ross then said that he will quit commentating when he cannot "articulate" and embarrasses himself, or is not able to talk about the stories that these wrestlers tell in the ring.

He continued by saying that pro wrestling is his life and he hasn't lost any of the passion to talk about it week in, week out. The fan in question perhaps doesn't know the passion, committment and energy that Jim Ross has brought to pro wrestling over all these years.