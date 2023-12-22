AEW has completely dropped the ball with Wardlow, who would have been a bigger star and the next Batista in WWE, legend says (Exclusive)

A wrestling legend believes that AEW has dropped the ball with former TNT Champion Wardlow, claiming that if he were in WWE, he would have become the next Batista.

The former TNT Champion has had an interesting 2023, to say the least. He had a multitude of feuds in the first half of the year with the likes of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Christian Cage. However, it seemed as if he couldn't get any momentum behind himself.

Compare this to 2022, especially the first half of the year, where Mr. Mayhem was one of the hottest acts in AEW after breaking away from Maxwell Jacob Friedman at the conclusion of MJF's feud with CM Punk.

Expand Tweet

But would he be better off in WWE? During the latest edition of "The Wrestling Time Machine" with Mac Davis and Teddy Long, wrestling veteran Bill Apter claimed that there was only a handful of people in AEW that fans really wanted to see, before turning his attention to Wardlow.

“The top of the heap right now is Sting, who is going to retire soon. Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, they dropped the ball completely with Wardlow as far as I’m concerned. If WWE had Wardlow, they would have made him—I’ve mentioned this on our show before, they would have made him another Batista. They would have made him a huge start, and it’s not too late. Other than that group that I mentioned, who’s in AEW that you want to see other than that group?” [1:55 - 2:36]

You can watch the full clip from The Wrestling Time Machine right here:

Wardlow still has his eye on AEW World Champion MJF

AEW World Champion MJF has had a lot to deal with over the past few months. His best friend Adam Cole got injured, Bullet Club Gold came after both of his belts, and now he has to worry about his 'friend'/next challenger, Samoa Joe.

That's not even mentioning 'The Devil' and his goons who are constantly after him. But it seems that underneath all of this, Wardlow is eyeing up the Salt of the Earth and the AEW World Championship.

Expand Tweet

The former TNT Champion stated on the latest edition of Dynamite that Max will have to pay for his sins, and that the time to pay is fast approaching. Mr. Mayhem is still convinced that MJF is 'The Devil,' but until the masked man reveals their identity, Wardlow remains in the dark like the rest of us.

Do you think the former TNT Champion will be the one to dethrone MJF? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "The Wrestling Time Machine" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.