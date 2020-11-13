AEW signs Jade Cargill to a multi-year deal

AEW has agreed to a multi-year deal with Jade Cargill, who will join their AEW women's division. This comes after she made her electrifying debut last night on AEW Dynamite.

During Wednesday night's episode, Cody Rhodes discussed a potentially rematch with MJF but he was rudely interrupted by Jade Cargill. The new face questioned Cody's new moniker, the Giant Killer. Jade then mentioned that she happened to know a real giant, Shaquille O'Neal. However, Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, entered and proceeded to defend her husband's honor before she could continue running her mouth.

Jade Cargill joined AEW to shake-up the women's division

Jade Cargill is a natural athlete. She played basketball at Jacksonville University in Florida, and AEW is confident that she will bring her high level of athleticism and intensity to AEW's women's division. Gargill is confident that she will make a huge impact.

"I joined AEW because here I have a voice. I’m ready to shake up the women’s division, and I’m going to flip this promotion on its head." H/t AEW

Jade Cargill isn't the only one at AEW who is high on her debut and signing. AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan himself commented on the signing. Khan emphasized AEW's commitment to expanding and improving the AEW women's division and expressed his confidence in what Jade Cargill could bring to the roster after her exciting debut.

"We’re committed to expanding the AEW women’s division by signing great athletes. Jade is an amazing athlete, and she’s an exciting addition to our women’s roster. I’m confident that fans will enjoy getting to know Jade’s strong personality and watching her development as a wrestler after her surprising confrontation with Cody and Brandi Rhodes last night on Dynamite." H/t AEW

Jade Cargill's athleticism and charisma will bring something fresh to AEW's women's division. Her background as a professional trainer and her dynamic mic skills should make her a mainstay on the AEW roster. Hopefully, she can feed off the hype she has generated for herself and reach new heights in pro-wrestling.