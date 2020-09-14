AEW confirms air date for this week's Dynamite 

AEW has confirmed that this week's edition of AEW Dynamite will air, in it's usual time-slot of Wednesday night at 8 p.m ET on TNT.

All Elite Wrestling confirmed the news by posting a statement, along with an image of Orange Cassidy, on their official twitter account:

"#AEWDYNAMITE WILL AIR AS USUAL THIS WEDNESDAY 8pm EST on @TNTDRAMA (Yes, caps weren't necessary. But, here's a picture of @orangecassidy for no reason)."

Previously, there was uncertainty as to what day AEW Dynamite would air this week due to the ongoing coverage of then NBA playoffs on TNT.

There had been plans for AEW to air a one-hour episode of Dynamite on Wednesday following the NBA playoff coverage on TNT. This would then be followed by the full two-hour episode of Dynamite on Thursday.

However, AEW Dynamite will now air, as usual on Wednesday night. WWE NXT will also air on Wednesday night for the first time in two weeks too. This means that AEW Dynamite and NXT will be going head-to-head once again, as the Wednesday Night Wars resumes.

AEW Dynamite match announcements

All Elite Wrestling has announced a stacked card so far for this week's edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Thank you very much to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night and made it our biggest overall audience of 2020, over 1 million total viewers, and one of our biggest numbers in the demo this year as well! We’re back on TNT with another huge card next week, please join us! pic.twitter.com/3N8qEagryH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 10, 2020

AEW has confirmed the following for Wednesday's edition of Dynamite:

Appearances from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and future opponent Lance Archer, with Jake Roberts

NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa defending the NWA Women's World Championship against Ivelisse

Best Friends facing off against Santana & Ortiz in a Parking Lot Fight

The Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and Jake Hager against Private Party in tag team action

AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR facing off against The Jurassic Express

Hangman Page going one-on-one with SCU's Frankie Kazarian

MJF in action for the first time since his AEW World Championship loss at All Out to Jon Moxley

