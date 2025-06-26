AEW all but confirms major star is joining Death Riders

By N.S Walia
Published Jun 26, 2025 02:50 GMT
Death Riders are a top faction in AEW (Image via Claudio Castagnoli
Jon Moxley is the leader of the Death Riders (Image via Claudio Castagnoli's Instagram)

Jon Moxley's pack of wolves, the Death Riders, has become a force to be reckoned with in AEW. After weeks of confrontations with a star on the roster and events that unfolded on Dynamite this week, it is seemingly confirmed that a new member will be joining their ranks.

The star, who has been a top fixture of the AEW women's division, is Kris Statlander. During the final moments of the June 25 edition of Dynamite, a four-way match was scheduled to determine the number one entrant in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In Texas.

The competitors in the bout included Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, and Athena. It was a highly engaging showdown with high stakes, as the winner of the Casino Gauntlet would earn a future World Championship match.

As the match neared its final moments, Marina Shafir appeared on the ring apron to distract Willow Nightingale, while Wheeler Yuta was right behind her. She took him out, but that allowed Statlander to execute a huge slam and pin her for the win, with Shafir smiling at the conclusion.

The fans have seen several interactions between Statlander and the Death Riders members for weeks in AEW. With the cohesive unit supporting her significantly, all signs point to her joining the Death Riders sooner rather than later.

Edited by Neda Ali
