AEW confirms popular stable has officially disbanded

A popular faction has been officially disbanded, and the announcement was made on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. This won't surprise anyone.The Patriarchy split up at All In when Nick Wayne shook hands with FTR to attack Christian Cage. The former TNT Champion was then saved by the returning Adam Copeland in what was a great scene for old-school wrestling fans.Christian Cage showed up on AEW Dynamite for the first time since All In and addressed everything that has happened since then. He was later attacked by ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian at the top of the entrance ramp. The official AEW X page then posted a video of the two of them standing over Cage and wrote:“The Patriarch has been disowned.”This pretty much confirms that The Patriarchy is no longer a stable in the company and has been completely disbanded. The fallout from this will be interesting because Christian Cage is now free to do what he pleases.A reunion with Adam Copeland has been touted for a long time, and it will not come as a surprise to anyone if the two former WWE Tag Team Champions team up for one final run.