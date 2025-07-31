AEW confirms popular stable has officially disbanded

By Sujay
Published Jul 31, 2025 02:02 GMT
AEW Dynamite saw a faction disband. (Image credits: AEW Facebook page)
AEW Dynamite featured a faction disbanding. (Image credits: AEW Facebook page)

A popular faction has been officially disbanded, and the announcement was made on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. This won't surprise anyone.

Ad

The Patriarchy split up at All In when Nick Wayne shook hands with FTR to attack Christian Cage. The former TNT Champion was then saved by the returning Adam Copeland in what was a great scene for old-school wrestling fans.

Christian Cage showed up on AEW Dynamite for the first time since All In and addressed everything that has happened since then. He was later attacked by ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian at the top of the entrance ramp. The official AEW X page then posted a video of the two of them standing over Cage and wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“The Patriarch has been disowned.”

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Ad

This pretty much confirms that The Patriarchy is no longer a stable in the company and has been completely disbanded. The fallout from this will be interesting because Christian Cage is now free to do what he pleases.

A reunion with Adam Copeland has been touted for a long time, and it will not come as a surprise to anyone if the two former WWE Tag Team Champions team up for one final run.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications