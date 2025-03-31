AEW confirms update on Owen Hart Tournament 

AEW has made an official update regarding this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. This will mark the fourth installment of the tournament but only the second with a world title shot on the line.

Last year, Martha Hart and Tony Khan announced that from that time moving forward, the tournament will conclude with the winner of both the men's and women's brackets moving on to All In with a world title shot. In 2024, Bryan Danielson and Mariah May were victorious, and at the pay-per-view, they both successfully won the world titles.

AEW has announced that the brackets for this week's tournament will be announced this Wednesday on Dynamite. Similar to previous years, the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will feature eight stars from each division facing off in a single-elimination format.

"THIS WEDNESDAY 04/02! #AEWDynamite Peoria, IL LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax #OwenCup Brackets Announced Who will punch their ticket to #AEWAllInTexas? The 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men's & Women's Tournament brackets are announced THIS WEDNESDAY!"

Who from the AEW roster has entered the Owen Hart Tournament?

Several stars from each division have announced their entry into the tournament over the past few weeks, with more to be announced during this week's show.

Three stars from the men's division have entered the tournament, as the likes of Will Ospreay, 'Hangman' Adam Page, and Jay White have all mentioned their intentions of going to All In and challenging for the World Championship.

Last night on Collision, six individuals from the women's division confirmed their entry into the tournament. Athena, Mercedes Moné, Billie Starkz, Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter have all committed to competing in the tournament. It remains to be seen who the other two will be.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is one of two annual tournaments that the fans watch for in a year, with the Continental Classic in November being the other. With a stacked lineup for this year's tournament, it remains to be seen which of these stars will have their All In moment.

