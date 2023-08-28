AEW crowd takes a massive dig at Cash Wheeler following recent arrest

AEW star Cash Wheeler was recently arrested by the Orlando Police Department and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, per the Orlando Sentinel.

The news shocked the fanbase online over the past few days, and now the live crowd at Wembley Stadium in London has joined in to add fuel to the fire.

At AEW All In, FTR defeated The Young Bucks to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship in an action packed contest. During the bout, the crowd was audibly chanting "Cash has got a gun" and one of the clearly visible signboards had "Fear The Revolver" written on it.

Expand Tweet

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are widely regarded as one among the top tag teams in the wrestling world today. The duo even gave The Usos a run for their money in 2022 during the height of The Bloodline saga, according to Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Tag Team of the Year awards category.

The Young Bucks stood by their word at AEW All In

Prior to the show and their tag bout against FTR, The Young Bucks did an interview with Sports Illustrated. They were asked about the upcoming showdown with the tag champs, perhaps the most highly anticipated match of their trilogy so far. When Cash Wheeler's arrest was brought up, Matt Jackson responded with this:

"Any time distractions happen beyond your control, it’s a bit frustrating. But we have a task at hand, and we plan on delivering.”

Expand Tweet

Nick Jackson added about their rubber match at AEW All In:

"Not many people know this, but I had a really bad case of Covid a month or two before that first match, and I had trouble breathing for a long time. Cardio-wise, it took me a while to get healthy, so that match was probably the hardest match I ever had to get through. The second match I felt a lot healthier, but it was on TV so we didn’t get a lot of time. What excites me most is having that extra time and having a beat to be able to tell the best story that we possibly can.”

Both the teams did not disappoint, as they went on for nearly 22 minutes with some good old fashioned tag team wrestling.

Do you think The Young Bucks and FTR have settled their affairs for good? Let us know in the comments section below.