AEW Dark: 11 matches confirmed, Seth Rollins' student to make her debut, PAC to face former WWE star, and more

AEW unveiled the match card for Tuesday's Dark show shortly following the recently concluded Dark: Elevation episode.

As always, AEW balanced the Dark lineup with a mix of established roster members and fresh faces from the indie circuit. The biggest match on paper will see PAC take on Matt Sydal in a stylistic dream match that could be a show-stealer on any pro wrestling pay-per-view. It's free and on YouTube. Even better!

Moving on, Tony Khan and his booking team have booked four women's matches with two stars set to make their debuts.

Blair Onyx will have her first AEW match against Leyla Hirsch, and it's interesting to note that the debutant trains at Seth Rollins' Black and Brave Wrestling Academy under Rollins and fellow head trainer Marek Brave.

Your @BlackandBrave family loves you. Don’t hesitate to reach out Blair! https://t.co/MtZ3N5Pibr — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 16, 2020

Tay Conti will continue her recent streak of matches. She is slated to go up against Heather Reckless, who has been a regular face as of late on Dark.

The legendary Emi Sakura will compete in a singles match against Laynie Luck, who also worked on the latest Dark: Elevation. The final women's bout will feature the popular Kris Statlander take on Selene Grey, who will also be making her AEW debut.

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page are set to return to AEW Dark action in a tag team match against the duo of GPA & Mat Fitchett. QT Marshall and Evil Uno will represent their factions in singles competition, and the expected outside interference could make this a chaotic battle.

Joey Janela, Frankie Kazarian, 2point0, and The Bunny have all found spots on this week's show.

Here is the full AEW Dark match card:

Blair Onyx vs. "Legit" Leyla Hirsch Heather Reckless vs. Tay Conti Laynie Luck vs. Emi Sakura Kris Statlander vs. Selene Grey GPA & Mat Fitchett vs. Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) QT Marshall (w/ The Factory) vs. Dark Order's Evil Uno Joey Janela vs. Robert Anthony PAC (w/ The Lucha Brothers) vs. Matt Sydal Serpentico vs. Frankie Kazarian Sierra vs. The Bunny (w/ The Blade) 2point0 vs. Travis Titan & Jason Hotch

You can catch the upcoming episode of AEW Dark on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on AEW's YouTube channel.

Sportskeeda caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk recently! Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry