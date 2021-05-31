AEW Dark: Elevation - Eight matches announced for post-Double or Nothing episode

AEW had a successful outing with its Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and the focus is now back on the company's weekly programming.

All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for the first episode of AEW Dark: Elevation after Double or Nothing.

Fresh off his big win in the Casino Battle Royale, Jungle Boy will lock horns with JD Drake in singles competition. Big Swole and Red Velvet will team up once again for a big match against the unlikely alliance of Nyla Rose and The Bunny.

Jack Evans will take on Penta El Zero Miedo in a match that is stylistically set to be a compelling contest. Tay Conti will look to extend her recent win streak when she takes on Ashley D'Amboise.

The Acclaimed will have a match against the team of Brent & Brandon Tate. Leyla Hirsch will also be in action as she looks to get a win over Robyn Renegade. Former NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa just loves to compete! She will make another AEW Dark: Elevation appearance this week for a match against Samoan-American wrestler Reka Tehaka.

The AEW Dark: Elevation match card has some massive tag team bouts, and one of them is a clash between Varsity Blonds and Chaos Project.

AEW Dark: Elevation Match Card (31st May 2021)

Thunder Rosa vs. Reka Tehaka Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart) vs. Chaos Project Jack Evans vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/ Alex Abrahantes) The Acclaimed vs. Brent & Brandon Tate Leyla Hirsch vs. Robyn Renegade Tay Conti vs. Ashley D'Amboise Jungle Boy (w/ Jurassic Express) vs. JD Drake (w/ the Wingmen) Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) & The Bunny (w/ Hardy Family Office)

You can watch the upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on the company's YouTube channel on Monday at 7 pm ET.

