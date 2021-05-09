AEW Dark: Elevation - 4 main events announced including an exciting Jon Moxley match

AEW has announced some big matches for the upcoming episode of Dark: Elevation. This week's edition will feature four main events.

Jon Moxley will take on Danny Limelight in a match that looks promising on paper. One should note that Mox is scheduled to defend the IWGP US title against Yuji Nagata this coming Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Tay Conti will also compete on AEW Dark: Elevation. The former WWE NXT star has been booked for a singles match with Madi Wrenkowski.

The Brazilian star's last match happened on the April 21 edition of AEW Dynamite, where she was unsuccessful in capturing Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's Championship.

Jurassic Express will look to continue its undefeated streak in 2021. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are slated to wrestle Luther and Serpentico of Chaos Project.

The feud between The Hardy Family Office and The Dark Order will also continue on Dark: Elevation as Isiah Kassidy will lock horns with Alex Reynolds.

Matt Hardy and Marq Quen will be in Kassidy's corner, while John Silver and Colt Cabana will be at ringside to support Reynolds. Hardy and Quen will compete in a separate match against the team of Dean Alexander and Dilion McQueen.

Also announced for Elevation, the regularly present Thunder Rosa will work a match with Renee Michelle. Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, and a few other popular stars have also been confirmed for the show.

Matches announced for AEW Dark: Elevation

Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project Isiah Kassidy with Matt Hardy and Marq Quen vs. Alex Reynolds with John Silver and Colt Cabana Tay Conti vs. Madi Wrenkowski Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle Dr. Britt Baker DMD (w/Rebel not Reba) vs. Raychell Rose Fuego Del Sol & Baron Black vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky Eddie Kingston vs. VSK Matt Sydal vs. Manny Smith Jade Cargill vs. Reka Tehaka Matt Hardy and Marq Quen vs. Dean Alexander and Dillion McQueen David Ali vs. Lee Johnson

If you weren’t able to make it to the first @AEW House show (The House Always WINS) .. well now is your chance to tune in Monday on @AEW DARK ELEVATION to see me and @Jade_Cargill go at it 😈 pic.twitter.com/b7xxICSwpg — Reka Tehaka (@RTehaka) May 8, 2021

I can’t wait to watch @DillonMcQueen wrestling tomorrow on AEW Dark Elevation pic.twitter.com/Em2Jacnhfn — Bobby (@Bobby06192608) May 8, 2021

I can’t wait to watch incredible match between @theDavidAli vs @BigShottyLee on AEW Dark Elevation pic.twitter.com/sMF1K4FvmA — Bobby (@Bobby06192608) May 8, 2021

The ninth episode of AEW Dark: Elevation will air on Monday at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel.