AEW Dark: Elevation Preview - Lance Archer to face fan-favorite star, Jay Lethal in action and more 

AEW has confirmed seven matches for the upcoming episode of Dark: Elevation, which will be the 52nd edition of the promotion's YouTube show.

Lance Archer is expected to headline the card in a singles match against Fuego del Sol. Alabama's No. 1 Luchador will go into the bout as a massive underdog. Nobody is betting against The Murderhawk Monster, who has made it a habit to pick up dominant victories on Dark.

Frankie Kazarian will also compete against Dark Order's Alan Angels in what could be a high-quality contest between two exceptional in-ring technicians. Angels won't be the only Dark Order member wrestling on the episode, as Evil Uno and Stu Grayson will also represent the faction in a tag team match against Chaos Project.

Additionally, Jay Lethal will be back in action on Dark: Elevation against Jora Johl of the Andrade-Hardy Family Office.

All Elite Wrestling also announced three women's matches featuring a host of promising talent. Red Velvet and Leyla Hirsch have been booked for singles bouts against Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue, respectively.

Rounding off the card, the heel collective of Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and Diamante will face some fresh indie talent in a trios match.

Full match card for the next AEW Dark: Elevation episode

Alan Angels vs. Frankie Kazarian

Chaos Project vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

Fuego Del Sol vs. Lance Archer

Jay Lethal vs. Jora Johl.

Willow Nightingale vs. "Legit" Leyla Hirsch

Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue

Nyla Rose, Diamante, and Emi Sakura vs. Paris Van Dale, Kayla Sparks, and LMK.

Don't forget to catch the new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on the company's YouTube channel on Monday at 7 pm ET. As always, you'll find all the results right here at Sportskeeda Wrestling.

