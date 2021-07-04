AEW Dark: Elevation - Two more matches announced

AEW Dark: Elevation is a great platform for middle and lower card wrestlers, as well as independent workers to showcase their abilities. Streaming every Monday on YouTube, this week's episode will be headlined by Serpentico and Dante Martin.

Two more matches have been added to the card. Men of the Year's Scorpio Sky will be taking on Marcus Kross. His partner 'All Ego' Ethan Page will be joining the commentary team alongside formerly WWE's Paul Wight and wrestling legend Tony Schiavone for the match. 'The White Flame' Marcus Kross is a popular star on the Fire Star Pro Wrestling roster. A martial arts expert and a black belt in Taekwondo, he belongs to the same generation of FSPW as Austin Theory and Griff Garisson. He will be hoping to make a strong impression against one of AEW's big names.

The second match added sees Serena Deeb take on Tesha Price. The recently dethroned NWA Women's champion put on an excellent match against Riho at the Double or Nothing Buy-In which further enhanced her reputation as one of the best workers in North America. Tesha Price has featured multiple times on AEW Dark and is often used to put over bigger names. This match could follow a similar path.

AEW Dark: Elevation Full Card

The two newly announced matches are on top of 4 previously advertised matches. Some big names will be present on the show, like the ex-AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida, 'Freshly Squeezed' Orange Cassidy with his Best Friends crew and 'The Unstoppable' Thunder Rosa.

Here's the full card announced for Elevation so far:

Angelico (w/ Jack Evans) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/ Check Taylor & Kris Statlander)

Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn

Leila Grey vs. Thunder Rosa

Serena Deeb vs Tesha Price

Scorpio Sky (w/ Ethan Page) vs. Marcus Kross

Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. Dante Martin

