Former WWE Superstar interrupts Joey Janela and Kayla Rossi on AEW Dark

In what looked like an AEW Dark taping, former WWE Superstar Blue Meanie appeared to do his famous 'Blue Meanie dance' to a bewildered Joey Janela and Kayla Rossi.

On Dark, Janela and Rossi have been paired together as they ran through wrestlers, most recently Sonny Kiss. It's unclear how Blue Meanie fits into this storyline, but that should be clearer once the AEW show airs.

Patrick Pebley @ppp24 The blue meanie is all elite The blue meanie is all elite https://t.co/TxayBAqado

Who is former WWE Superstar Blue Meanie?

While The Blue Meanie became widely known when he debuted in WWE, it was in ECW where fans first became aware of him. Blue Meanie was part of a faction called the 'Blue World Order', a parody of WCW's NWO, alongside Stevie Richards and Simon Dean.

In WWE, he was initially paired with Goldust and was called "Bluedust." After being a manager of him, the two eventually parted ways. He left WWE in 1999 but returned at ECW: One Night Stand in 2005.

Alicia Nicole Webb @AliciaNicole79 Wrestle Mania 15 Blue Meanie yours truly, Ryan Shamrock, and Goldust. Wrestle Mania 15 Blue Meanie yours truly, Ryan Shamrock, and Goldust. https://t.co/0StgmGDRnX

Infamously, JBL legitimately injured Meanie and left him bruised, bloody, and battered. The latter believed it to be deliberate and signed a short-term deal with WWE to JBL on SmackDown.

The pair reunited on Gerald Brisco and JBL's Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast to discuss how they buried the hatchet.

“John, we went in a room like two men and he shut the door behind him and said, ‘Hey, we can either fight or we can make money. I was like, ‘I’d like to make money, sir.’ We had a heart-to-heart talk. I explained everything at the time, how I thought he bullied me. He told me about his experiences with the NFL, playing for the [Los Angeles] Raiders, ribs, and stuff like that,” Meanie said.

Also Read

While it seems these two ended their 'feud' a long time ago, many fans still reference the event as one of the most outlandish things that have happened in the halls of WWE.

Are you a part of the official Sportskeeda AEW fan page yet? Click here. Don't miss out!

Edited by Angana Roy