AEW Dark: Major title match announced, Jamie Hayter to face debutant, Dark Order in trios match, and more

Fresh off an eventful Double or Nothing pay-per-view, business resumes as usual in AEW. This week, the company offered just two matches on AEW Dark: Elevation. However, the regular Dark broadcast will thankfully feature more bouts.

This week, Mercedes Martinez successfully defended her ROH Women's Championship against Mazzerati on Dark: Elevation.

The reigning ROH Women's Champion has been booked for another title defense as she is slated to face former IMPACT Wrestling and AAA star Viva Van in the main event of Dark.

The second women's match of the evening will see Jamie Hayter take on AEW debutant Danika Della Rouge. Additionally, Dark regulars Anthony Ogogo and Carlie Bravo will battle in the only male singles match on the card.

All Elite Wrestling's weekly YouTube offering will also have a massive trios match. Evil Uno, John Silver, and Preston "10" Vance will face the team of Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon and Serpentico. As expected, The Dark Order members are the favorites to emerge victorious.

The final contest of the upcoming Dark show will have The Butcher & Blade wrestle the team of Hunter Grey and Paul Titan.

It should be noted that AEW has already filmed the content for Dark during its recent Rampage tapings on Friday at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Here are the matches announced for this week's AEW Dark:

ROH Women's Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Viva Van Jamie Hayter vs. Danika Della Rouge Anthony Ogogo vs. Carlie Bravo The Butcher & The Blade vs. Hunter Grey and Paul Titan Serpentico, Ryan Nemeth, & Peter Avalon vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, & Preston "10" Vance

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of AEW Dark on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on AEW's YouTube channel.

