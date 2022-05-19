AEW DARK Results: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in the main event, former NXT star bounces back from major loss; WWE legend's protege defends the title (17 May 2022)

Episode 143 of AEW DARK took place last night on the 17th of May 2022.

With a stacked card of nine matches and one special bonus bout, fans were treated to a slew of impressive action. Continue reading as we break down what exactly happened during last night's AEW DARK.

AEW DARK Opener: Max Caster of the Acclaimed vs. Tyler Uriah

After Max Caster's signature pre-match diss, the AEW DARK bout kicked off. The two stars spent the first few moments of the bout trading traditional wrestling holds.

Caster briefly lost momentum after taking a dropkick from Tyler Uriah, but quickly bounced back with a kick of his own. Uriah then gained the upper hand with a flurry of corner shoulder tackles.

However, after a devastating leaping stomp right to Uriah's chest, Caster claimed the victory.

Winner: Max Caster.

Grade: C+, a good opener, the bout made Caster look good.

Marina Shafir vs. Layna Lennox

Marina Shafir made her return to AEW DARK to take on the debuting Lennox. Shafir looked strong against Lennox, but after a running kick to the chest, Lennox seemed to take point.

The Problem quickly bounced back with a brutal show of judo tosses and kicks. After a Pump-Handle Drop, Shafir set Lennox up for her devastating finisher.

Shafir put Lennox in her signature submission, ending the match in brutal fashion.

Winner: Marina Shafir.

Grade: C-, while the match held many brutal spots, both athletes botched often, souring the bout.

Bear Country vs. The Workhorsemen

After initially being dominated, Anthony Henry tagged JD Drake into the bout to even the score.

The Workhorsemen then got the upper hand after Bronsen made his way into the match. Boulder would then gain momentum after dropping both Workhorsemen down with one blow.

The Workhorsemen nearly took the victory with some impressive tag team work; unfortunately, Bear Country were one step ahead.

After a massive double-senton and a Bear Bomb, Bear Country put down both members of The Workhorsemen.

Winners: Bear Country.

Grade: B+, an overall entertaining match with interesting spots.

Emi Sakura vs. Devlyn Macabre

Emi Sakura made her return to AEW DARK against the debuting Devlyn Macabre. Sakura began the bout aggressively, not sparing any pity for the debuting Macabre.

Emi quickly put the young star into a Romero Special, even getting the crowd behind her. Devlyn shockingly gained the upper hand with a flurry of kicks and a running cutter. Sakura quickly regained momentum and bested the young star.

After a devastating Queen's Gambit, Sakura took the victory.

Winner: Emi Sakura.

Grade: B+, Sakura held the crowd with her personality and delivered an entertaining bout.

Angelico and Jora Johl vs. Baron Black and Anthony Catena

The Andrade Family Office members began the bout strongly. Johl would end up taking his frustrations out on Catena, besting the less experienced star.

Baron Black would eventually come to the aid of his partner, seemingly dominating both Johl and Angelico. The Hardy Family Office would eventually gain the upper hand after Angelico interfered.

The duo ended up capturing a victory after Angelico submitted Baron Black with the Navaro Death Roll.

Winners: Angelico and Jora Johl.

Grade: C+, a great finish with Black and Cantera looking good in defeat.

Trent Barretta vs. The Hollywood Hunk Ryan Nemeth

The two stars began their AEW DARK bout with knife-edge chops by Barretta. The Best Friend then delivered a middle rope drop kick to Nemeth after tossing him out.

After a failed attempt at a top rope dive, Nemeth delivered a vicious tornado DDT as well as throwing Barretta into the stage. The Hollywood Hunk then proceeded with a lengthy showboat, which ended up costing him the match.

After the bout, Peter Avalon ran down to the ring to attack Barretta. Rocky Romero luckily came to the star's aid, breaking up the beat down.

Winner: Trent Barretta.

Grade: C, short and sweet, the bout is clearly building up to a small feud between the four stars.

Skye Blue vs. Amber Nova

Nova began the bout by making fun of her opponent, then proceeded to rub a rag in Skye's face. The two stars then went back and forth with pin attempts.

After Skye Blue broke out of a vicious arm bar, the star gained the upper hand over Nova. Amber ended up missing a big move, taking a superkick square in the jaw by Skye, who got the pin and the victory.

Winner: Skye Blue.

Grade: C, the two athletes seemed awkward around each other but managed to put on a good bout.

AEW DARK 10 Man-Tag: NJPW LA Dojo vs. The Factory

The 5-on-5 match began in utter chaos as both teams broke out in an all-out fight. The Factory quickly used their numbers while in their corner, gaining the upper hand.

The Dojo would then gain momentum after Karl Fredricks made his way into the bout. Alex Coughlin took Comoroto out with a shocking display of strength after gaining the upper hand.

Each member of their respective tag team would then run into the ring to take out the opposing team member. Coughlin and Kevin Knight ended the bout with an Electic Chair + Dropkick combo.

Winners: NJPW's LA Dojo

Grade: B, while difficult to follow at first, the match had many fun moments.

AEW DARK Main Event: Wheeler Yuta (C) vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship

The former Ring of Honor Pure Champion took on the current champion as the stars began their AEW DARK match with traditional wrestling and submissions.

Yuta delivered an impressive diving splash onto Woods before attempting to put him in a Labell-lock. Woods reversed, locking Wheeler into an Ankle Lock instead.

The stars then took the match outside, delivering brutal attacks. After making their way back into the ring, Yuta pulled off a victory with an impressive roll-up.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta.

Grade: B+, Wheeler continues to look good; the ROH Pure rules additionally made the bout interesting.

Bonus AEW DARK Main Event: Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. The Chaos Project

In a bonus AEW DARK bout, the Chaos Project took on Strickland and Lee. Luthor and Swerve began the bout in a comical back-and-forth round of biting.

The match included numerous other comical moments, mainly from The Chaos Project, while Strickland and Lee acted as their serious counterparts. Keith Lee then turned Chaos Project's unconventional tag-team moves against them.

Lee and Swerve ended the bout with a devastating Swerve Bomb, building up their tag team record.

Winners: Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.

Grade: B+, the bout was both comical and held impressive sets.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here...

Edited by Jacob Terrell