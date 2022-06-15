AEW DARK Results: Ethan Page takes on IMPACT Wrestling veteran, debuting star squashed, Bobby Fish goes head-to-head with WWE legend's son (14 June 2022)

AEW DARK Episode 148 kicked off the night with an eight-bout match-card. Some of the biggest names on the roster were featured. They all clashed in matches that foreshadowed this week's Dynamite.

Continue reading as we break down each match and provide a rating for this week's AEW DARK:

AEW DARK Opener: QT Marshall w/Aaron Solo vs. Alan "5" Angels

QT capitalized on Angels' turned back early on and attacked the star before the match began. However, after a brief upper hand, the Dark Order star reversed Marshall's offense with a left-elbow strike. Unfortunately, Solo would interfere, again setting him back.

Angels regained momentum, delivering a Standing Sliced Bread before attempting a diving attack that QT dodged. Alan reversed QT's attack and hit him with a shocking reverse Hurricanrana. The star delivered his signature Frog Splash, but The Factory leader kicked out.

Marshall reversed Angel's Wingsnapper and delivered an explosive pop-up elbow before ending the AEW DARK match with a Diamon Cutter.

Winner: QT Marshall.

Grade: B+, a good start to a stacked AEW DARK card with some interesting spots.

Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Elite vs. Brock Anderson

Fish and Anderson kicked off the AEW DARK bout with classic back-and-forth wrestling lock-ups. Bobby Fish then secured the upper hand with an elbow to the mid-section, moving on to multiple kicks in the corner.

Fish then delivered a snap suplex before attempting a cover. Brock finally powered out of Bobby's attack and tackled him into the corner, using his strength to overpower his opponent. The second-generation star got a near-fall after delivering a devastating spinebuster, reminiscent of his father.

The 45-year-old star reversed Anderson into a sleeper hold and delivered a quick Dragon-Screw. The veteran then countered Brock's O'Connor Roll, trapping him into a devastating Knee-Bar. Fish refused to let go, resulting in Darby Allin running to the ring to separate the two.

Winner: Bobby Fish.

Grade: B. As the commentators noted, Fish seemed to be toying with Brock for most of the match. Regardless, the bout itself proved entertaining.

Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker of the JAS vs. Jack Banning, Sinn Bodhi, and Ray Rosas

Menard began the AEW DARK trio's bout with a strong offense against Jack Banning. Parker then jumped in and completely dominated Ray Rosas before Daniel Garcia continued the beat down.

Sinn Bodhi then entered the bout and turned the match around briefly before getting thrown out of the ring. Unfortunately, Rosas jumped back in but was overpowered by the Jericho Appreciation Society.

After a massive double DDT from Menard and Parker, Garcia ended the match with a powerful sharpshooter.

Winners: Jericho Appreciation Society.

Grade: B-, essentially a squash match to build the JAS up. The trio did come off strong, making them look like a real threat.

Kris Statlander, Ruby Soho, Anna Jay vs. Diamante, Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose

The second trios tag match for AEW DARK began with Diamante assaulting Ruby Soho moments after the bell rang. The star continued an aggressive offense before Soho gained the upper hand. Emi Sakura entered the bout and began a knife-edge chop-out against Kris Statlander.

Sakura eventually delivered a massive backbreaker to Anna Jay. Nyla Rose then entered the bout and used her strength to overpower Jay. Sakura and Nyla continued beating down Jay before letting Diamante attack the star in the ring.

Statlander was finally let into the bout, taking the fight to The Native Beast. The heel team continued their attack, trying to overpower Statlander before Diamante went on the offense as the legal competitor.

Statlander then reversed Diamante's finisher and delivered her own, capturing the victory for her team.

Winners: Kris Statlander, Ruby Soho, and Anna Jay.

Grade: B, an entertaining bout that made the babyface team look good.

Anthony Ogogo vs. Nick Ruiz making his AEW DARK debut

Nick Ruiz quickly suffered to Anthony Ogogo's offense as The Guvnor started with a quick attack. Ruiz attempted to change the tide of the match with a punch, but Ogogo seemed far more angry than hurt as he quickly retaliated.

The star delivered a massive offensive move before removing his hand wraps. Ogogo then delivered a heavy pop-up haymaker, which knocked his opponent out and secured the star's victory.

Winner: Anthony Ogogo.

Grade: B, The Guvnor continues to squash stars on AEW DARK, building up his heel persona.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Comoroto of The Factory

The two stars began the bout with some traditional lock-ups before trying to one-up each other with shoulder tackles. Comoroto attempted to use his strength to overwhelm Konosuke, but the Japanese star proved too agile.

The larger star finally gained the upper hand after sending Takeshita into the corner ring post. Konosuke gained momentum after delivering a massive Frog Splash and lifting the massive star over his head for a German Suplex.

Comoroto reversed Takeshita's attempted Jumping Knee to deliver a scary Neck Breaker. Unfortunately, Takeshita delivered a shocking Jumping Knee out of nowhere, putting the giant down to score another AEW DARK win.

Winner: Takeshita.

Grade: A-, Konosuke pulled off an impressive victory over a larger opponent, wowing the crowd in the process.

Matt Sydal vs. Taylor Rust

Rust's second AEW DARK outing began with Matt Sydal quickly taking the upper hand. The two stars then jumped into a series of quick moves and flips, visibly frustrating Taylor Rust.

Sydal continued his offense even after Rust briefly overwhelmed the veteran star. Rust nearly scored an upset victory after shockingly flipping Cravate Neckbreaker out of nowhere. The veteran then hit an Enzuigiri, unsettling Rust.

Sydal delivered the Lightning Spiral to his opponent, gaining himself another victory on AEW DARK.

Winner: Matt Sydal.

Grade: B+, Taylor Rust looked incredibly good during the bout despite losing, possibly setting him up for more.

AEW DARK Main Event: Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

Frankie Kazarian began the bout by attacking Page viciously. After quite a beatdown, Ethan Page and Dan Lambert attempted to walk out of the bout. Kazarian then dragged the star back into the ring before suffering a massive big boot from All-Ego.

The veteran Kazarian regained momentum, beating Page down with a flurry of quick moves. The star attempted a Chicken-Wing Crossface before Page reversed the move. All-Ego attempted the Ego's Edge before Kazarian reversed the move and delivered a Springboard-DDT.

Timely interference from Dan Lambert allowed Page to recover long enough to capitalize on Kazarian's fury. The star stole the victory after rolling Frankie Kazian up.

Winner: Ethan Page.

Grade: B+, an entertaining bout ending a lengthy AEW DARK episode

