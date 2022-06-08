AEW DARK Results: Toni Storm in action, IMPACT legend returns, former WWE Superstar pushed to the limit (07 June 2022)

This week's AEW DARK featured six explosive bouts and a much shorter show. Despite the weekly special being under an hour, it featured recognizable talent in nearly every match.

Keep reading as we briefly break down the events of each bout, as well as grade every match in this week's AEW DARK.

AEW DARK Opener: Lance Archer vs. Aaron Solow of The Factory

Aaron Solow began the bout with an explosive attack on Lance Archer before the bell even rang. Unfortunately for the star, Archer countered and tossed him back into the ring.

Solow then failed a high-flying move, which allowed Archer to continue dominating the star. After a Ripcord-Hellacoaster, The Murderhawk Monster set Solow up for the Crucifix before The Factory star wormed his way out of the move. Archer then hit his opponent with a devastating Chokeslam before setting him up for a finish.

The Murderhawk Monster ended the bout after a vicious Crucifix.

Winner: Lance Archer.

Grade: A, Archer looked incredibly dominating without completely burying Solo. Big things could be ahead for The Murderhawk Monster.

Christopher Daniels vs. Steven Andrews

The Fallen Angel returned to AEW DARK as he took on the young Steven Andrews. The two began the bout with some classic lockups before Daniels set off with a flurry of Arm-Drags.

Unfortunately for The Fallen Angel, the younger, more agile Andrews quickly picked up the upper hand after some impressive flips. The veteran Daniels then regained the upper hand and laid the young star down with a Clothesline and Enzugiri to a Side-Slam.

Daniels then hit a picture-perfect B.M.E. and finished off Steven Andrews to secure the victory.

Winner: Christopher Daniels.

Grade: B, an even match that was interesting to watch. Daniels' return to AEW DARK could be gearing him up for a more prominent role on Dynamite.

Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue

Skye Blue began the AEW DARK bout by attacking Shafir before the bell rang. The young star then hit Shafir with multiple super kicks in the ring after tossing the Maldovan star around the outside.

Unfortunately for Blue, Marina reversed an attempted Hurricarana, which led to her losing the momentum. Skye would then regain momentum with several running attacks, dazing Shafir. Marina made a comeback with a devastating toss and kicked to the back.

Shafir then quickly tossed Blue over her shoulder with a Judo Hip-Toss and submitted the young athlete with her finisher Greedy.

Winner: Marina Shafir.

Grade: C+, a good contest between two of the up-and-coming names in AEW. Both athletes kept each other on their toes throughout the bout.

Ortiz of Proud N Powerful vs. Serpentico of Chaos Project

The New York native returned to AEW DARK as Ortiz took on Serpentico one-on-one. The two kicked off the bout with some traditional wrestling lockups. Surprisingly, the masked star gained the upper hand and left Ortiz reeling after poking him in the eye.

Serpentico would quickly lose momentum after Ortiz overpowered the far smaller star with headbutts and knife-edge chops. The masked star would gain a near-fall after laying Ortiz out with a devastating Enzugiri. Unfortunately for the Chaos Project member, the larger star would reverse a finisher attempt and regain the upper hand.

Ortiz hit Serpentico with a massive Clothesline before laying the masked star out with a Tiger-Driver.

Winner: Ortiz.

Grade: B, a solid bout that made Serpentico seem more impressive than in recent weeks.

Toni Storm vs. Zeda Zhang

Storm and Zhang began the bout by trading wrist locks. Toni would then misdirect the star before getting the upper hand. Zhang then quickly gained the upper hand and held Storm with a submission in the middle of the ring.

After escaping the hold, the former WWE Superstar regained the upper hand with a release German Suplex. Toni then lined Zhang up for the hip attack and hit a swinging D.D.T. Toni Storm then put down her opponent with the Storm Zero, adding yet another victory to her record.

Winner: Toni Storm.

Grade: A, Storm continues to dominate on AEW DARK despite her loss on the main roster. The star could likely be building up to a championship run.

AEW DARK Main Event: Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order

John Silver and Max Caster kicked off the bout before Austin Gunn was let into the bout unknowingly to the star. Silver made quick work of the second-generation star with a combination of strength and intense agility.

Colten got the blind tag, hitting Silver with a devastating Clothesline which gained momentum for the team. After being manhandled, John Silver nearly got a hot tag before The Gunn Club intervened. Silver finally brought #10 into the bout, and the massive star completely cleared the ring.

Alex Reynolds would then make his way into the bout as The Dark Order attempted a Pendulum Bomb before Caster and Colten broke the move up. Colten Gunn then hit Reynolds with a crutch, allowing Austin to pin his opponent and gain the win.

Winner: Austin Gunn.

Grade: B, both teams had a stellar outing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far