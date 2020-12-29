AEW debut Brodie Lee special tribute edition of Being the Elite

The wrestling world was shaken by the sudden passing of popular AEW star Brodie Lee over the weekend, after a battle with a non-COVID-related lung issue.
Tributes have flooded in on social media over the weekend, with stars of both AEW and WWE sharing stories and sentiments about the 41-year-old former AEW TNT Champion.
Being the Elite is a popular YouTube show following the adventures of current AEW stars Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) and current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
The stars of AEW have debuted a special edition of the YouTube series, dubbed "Brodie", paying tribute to their friend and co-worker.
The heartwarming episode features clips of Brodie Lee in AEW, working with stars such as Hangman Page, and members of the Dark Order, the group which Lee headed-up, such as John Silver. In the thirteen-minute clip, the performer's co-workers share fun stories about their time together in AEW.
During the episode, John Silver said of Brodie Lee:
"Brodie was the best, he was the funniest, he was the man. I'm gonna miss him so much"
The tribute episode is available to watch now on YouTube.Published 29 Dec 2020, 00:34 IST