AEW debut Brodie Lee special tribute edition of Being the Elite

The wrestling world was shaken by the sudden passing of popular AEW star Brodie Lee over the weekend, after a battle with a non-COVID-related lung issue.

Tributes have flooded in on social media over the weekend, with stars of both AEW and WWE sharing stories and sentiments about the 41-year-old former AEW TNT Champion.

Being the Elite is a popular YouTube show following the adventures of current AEW stars Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) and current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The stars of AEW have debuted a special edition of the YouTube series, dubbed "Brodie", paying tribute to their friend and co-worker.

The heartwarming episode features clips of Brodie Lee in AEW, working with stars such as Hangman Page, and members of the Dark Order, the group which Lee headed-up, such as John Silver. In the thirteen-minute clip, the performer's co-workers share fun stories about their time together in AEW.

During the episode, John Silver said of Brodie Lee:

"Brodie was the best, he was the funniest, he was the man. I'm gonna miss him so much"

The tribute episode is available to watch now on YouTube.