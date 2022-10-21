"AEW doesn’t book their tag division good either" - Twitter criticizes by reacting to the possibility of Tony Khan signing a current WWE tag team

Twitter has reacted to the possibility of Tony Khan signing WWE stars Erik and Ivar, The Viking Raiders.

Taking to the social media platform, Twitter user @bobcalamardo01 claimed that The Viking Raiders would've "killed it" in AEW.

Check out the same tweet:

In reaction to the same, fans suggested that Tony Khan tends to 'fumble' most of his big signings. Some claimed that the AEW tag team division booking hasn't been great recently.

Meanwhile, Twitter user @LBar004 suggested that The Viking Raiders would compete mainly on AEW Dark if they signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Jaden Christopher @JadenCH_ @bobcalamardo01 I really doubt it. AEW doesn’t book their tag division good either. @bobcalamardo01 I really doubt it. AEW doesn’t book their tag division good either.

Skā- @SkaoobVi @bobcalamardo01 Doubt it. TK be fumbling majority of the bigger tag signings that isn't Bucks and FTR(and even then FTR starting to feel mild) @bobcalamardo01 Doubt it. TK be fumbling majority of the bigger tag signings that isn't Bucks and FTR(and even then FTR starting to feel mild)

Blake aka Tech2000 @Tech2000_ @bobcalamardo01 Nah they had already been ruined so badly in WWE by the time AEW started that it wouldn’t have even mattered. I used to love them in ROH and NJPW as War Machine but now it’s gotten to rhe point where I couldn’t force myseto care about them in any company honestly. @bobcalamardo01 Nah they had already been ruined so badly in WWE by the time AEW started that it wouldn’t have even mattered. I used to love them in ROH and NJPW as War Machine but now it’s gotten to rhe point where I couldn’t force myseto care about them in any company honestly.

1way @1way_Ban62 @bobcalamardo01 Knowing aew Would have been straight to elevation for them @bobcalamardo01 Knowing aew Would have been straight to elevation for them

Michael Johnson @Michael19983084 @bobcalamardo01 In AEW? They didn't even push Santana and Ortiz to tag team gold @bobcalamardo01 In AEW? They didn't even push Santana and Ortiz to tag team gold

One Twitter user suggested that The Viking Raiders would've been highly popular and over with AEW fans. In contrast, another noted that Erik and Ivar were at their peak in NXT.

Check out the same tweets:

Before signing with WWE, Erik and Ivar were known as War Machine and competed in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The duo of the former Hanson and Rowe are former one-time ROH World Tag Team Champions. They also won the IWGP Tag Team Championships twice in NJPW. Coincidentally, the popular AEW tandem FTR currently holds both titles.

Tony Khan has signed numerous former WWE stars in recent years

Tony Khan has signed numerous former WWE stars in recent years, including the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, and other prominent names.

A former WWE tag team who signed with Khan's company was reDragon. The duo of Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are former NXT Tag Team Champions and were massively over among the AEW audience. However, they never won the AEW World Tag Team Championship during their run.

Unfortunately, things didn't work out for reDragon as much as they did for FTR in AEW, with Bobby Fish eventually departing the company.

Do you think things will work out for The Viking Raiders under Triple H in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes