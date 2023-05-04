AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Main Event confirmed

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 just got a lot more interesting with the announcement of a new main event. This year's pay-per-view is scheduled for May 28th, and while nothing was on the card, the main event has been confirmed.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, MJF and Sammy Guevara faced off against Jack Perry and Darby Allin in a tag team match. The stakes were high, as the outcome of this match would determine the main event of AEW Double or Nothing. If Perry and Allin win, the main event could become a fatal four-way.

Darby Allin and Jungle Boy earned a spot in the main event of Double or Nothing after their victory. Originally, the main event was supposed to be a singles match between MJF and Sammy Guevara with the AEW Championship at stake.

The addition of Darby Allin and Jungle Boy to the main event has further increased the excitement around the match.

The announcement of a fatal four-way match at Double or Nothing has increased excitement for the highly anticipated event. Fans will get to see the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling for a memorable night of action.

