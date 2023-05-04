Create

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Main Event confirmed

By Ojas Kulkarni
Modified May 04, 2023 08:30 IST
AEW Double or Nothing takes place on 28th May, 2023
AEW Double or Nothing will take place on 28th May, 2023

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 just got a lot more interesting with the announcement of a new main event. This year's pay-per-view is scheduled for May 28th, and while nothing was on the card, the main event has been confirmed.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, MJF and Sammy Guevara faced off against Jack Perry and Darby Allin in a tag team match. The stakes were high, as the outcome of this match would determine the main event of AEW Double or Nothing. If Perry and Allin win, the main event could become a fatal four-way.

Darby Allin and Jungle Boy earned a spot in the main event of Double or Nothing after their victory. Originally, the main event was supposed to be a singles match between MJF and Sammy Guevara with the AEW Championship at stake.

The #AEWDoN main event is OFFICIAL! It will be a four-way Four Pillars match for the #AEW World Championship LIVE on PPV between Champion @The_MJF, @sammyguevara, @DarbyAllin and @boy_myth_legend!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS every Wednesday! https://t.co/srXRCFhgfF

The addition of Darby Allin and Jungle Boy to the main event has further increased the excitement around the match.

The announcement of a fatal four-way match at Double or Nothing has increased excitement for the highly anticipated event. Fans will get to see the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling for a memorable night of action.

Are you excited to see the four pillars compete against each other at Double or Nothing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...