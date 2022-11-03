AEW drops another cryptic video teasing Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' imminent return plans

AEW aired yet another cryptic segment this week on Dynamite, teasing an imminent storyline with Kenny Omega and Young Bucks.

Following the controversial comments by CM Punk at the All Out media scrum, The Elite allegedly confronted the Second City Saint in his locker room. This reportedly led to a backstage brawl involving multiple people. Following the infamous event, a number of All Elite personalities were suspended.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega had also become the inaugural Trios Tag Team Champions at All Out. However, CM Punk as well as the Elite were forced to relinquish their titles following their suspension.

Last week, AEW aired a strange video package featuring Kenny and the Bucks. The video showed them being erased from All Elite programming. This has led to massive speculation on the trio's return, of which there has been no official announcement.

Another video package aired this week. This time, The Elite were shown to be replaced by Death Triangle as the Trios Champions while a video editor deleted Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks from a promotional poster.

Does this mean that Death Triangle will have a new team of challengers for their Trios titles soon? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

