AEW drops ticket prices ahead of Full Gear pay-per-view

AEW is heading towards their next big pay-per-view event of the year in the form of AEW Full Gear. The event is already set to be a big one, but on top of that, several matches were confirmed and added to the card after this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Despite the packed card, AEW has now announced that the prices of their tickets are dropping ahead of the tickets going up for sale.

AEW drops ticket prices ahead of Full Gear

AEW is one of the first wrestling promotions to bring back fans in the audience, while WWE has chosen to be safer and go for the virtual audience route for a longer time. AEW holds their Dynamite episodes at Daily's Place with a smaller audience of 500 to 650, a fraction of the numbers that they used to bring in pre-pandemic time.

The fewer fans being allowed into AEW is as a result of the pandemic and the company opting to be as safe as possible, while also bringing back fans to the shows in some form or the other. Wrestling fans are a critical part of the ambience of any wrestling how, something that was discovered and confirmed in the first half of the pandemic, where there were no fans at all at the shows.

Now, ahead of AEW Full Gear, the company is dropping the prices of tickets before they go on sale. AEW announced that tickets would be going on sale this Friday on October 30th.

The tickets are being priced at $40 for Full Gear, while for the All Out event, they had started at $50.

“Tickets for Full Gear at @dailysplace on Saturday, Nov 7th go on-sale Friday, Oct 30th. Tickets start at $40! Visit ticketmaster.com for full event & ticket info.”

The AEW card is packed and can be seen below.