AEW Dynamite continues downward slide as they record lowest viewership of 2022

The ratings for the first AEW Dynamite of May have been released. The All-Elite flagship endured it's worst viewership since May 2021, clocking just 833,000 viewers against last week's total of 921K. Their key demographic suffered a decrease from 0.33 to 0.32.

Dynamite this week featured a women's main event as Deonna Purrazzo clashed with Mercedes Martinez to unify the ROH Women's titles. Martinez unfied her Interim title with the world title held by Purrazzo, who was making her AEW debut, crowning a new undisputed world champion.

However, the title change was unable to boost viewership, which has been on a downward slide over the past few weeks. The ratings slide could potentially be attributed to the NBA play-offs, which once again dominated the charts above AEW.

This week's slide was significant, whereas in the past four weeks they have recorded 921K, 930K, 977K and 989K each week respectively. This week's total marks a loss in almost 100,000 viewers.

Last week featured Scorpio Sky capturing the TNT title from Sammy Guevara and the first-ever dream match between FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. The week before that was headlined by a coffin match between Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo.

What happened on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite?

This week's AEW Dynamite featured a main event between Deonna Purrazzo and Mercedes Martinez to crown a unified ROH women's world champion. Martinez defeated the Virtuosa after a ten-and-a-half minute clash to close the night.

Before that, Chris Jericho and Santana squared off in their grudge match, Jericho secured the win thanks to interference from the surrounding JAS members ringside. The Blackpool Combat Club trio of Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson continued their undefeated streak, defeating the AFO's Angelico, the Butcher and the Blade.

The night also featured two Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifiers. The first of which pitched tag team veterans Jeff Hardy and Bobby Fish against one another. A Swanton Bomb earned Hardy the pinfall and a place in the tournament.

Young Bucks emerged and came face-to-face with the Hardys, seemingly teasing a future clash between the former rivals. High flyers Rey Fenix and Dante Martin clashed in the other qualifier, with Fenix securing the win in his first match back since his horrific arm injury.

The night also featured a mystery opponent debut against Wardlow. It turned out that MJF had indeed acquired former WWE star W Morrissey's services to neutralize the threat the Wardog poses. Wardlow emerged the victor of the clash, earning a shot at his nemesis MJF.

As per usual, MJF has dictated that the clash will come with terms and conditions, however fans will have to wait until next week to hear them.

