AEW Dynamite: August 11 episode viewership and ratings revealed with Chris Jericho in the main event

AEW Dynamite took a hit in viewership last night due to the return of MTV's The Challenge.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 979,000 viewers, down from 1.102 million. The new season of the popular MTV series "The Challenge" returned last night and has had a history of taking away an audience from both AEW and WWE NXT over the course of the past year.

This was expected. But with All Elite Wrestling rumored to be adding CM Punk and Bryan Danielson to their roster, it will be interesting to see if these big names can help the company go toe to toe with arguably MTV's most popular series.

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 979,000 viewers on average. 454,000 viewers were aged 18-49 (about a 0.35 rating).



Both measurements are the lowest since July 7. This ends a 4-week streak at over 1 million.



📊 More details & analysis: https://t.co/LQeEGq82aK pic.twitter.com/ur3dGnj89b — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 12, 2021

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite once again rose from last week from 0.46 to 0.35. With both the viewership and demo dropping this week, the company will look to AEW Rampage this Friday night to bring in a larger number than fans are anticipating.

The next two weeks of numbers for AEW Rampage will be incredibly telling. All eyes will be on next week's show at the United Center for the rumored debut of CM Punk, who walked away from the WWE in 2014.

AEW Dynamite kicked off this week's episode with an exciting trios match that saw The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega team up to take on The Sydal brothers and Dante Martin and finished with Jericho vs Wardlow in the main event.

