AEW Dynamite: August 4 episode viewership and ratings revealed with Malakai Black's in-ring debut

The TV ratings for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite are in.

AEW Dynamite returned to Daily's Place in Jacksonville last night for their "Homecoming" special. The main event featured in the AEW in-ring debut of Malakai Black, but did last week's main event affect this week's viewership?

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 1.102 million viewers, down slightly from 1.108 million. While viewership is down slightly, the fact that AEW Dynamite has hit over one million viewers for the fourth week in a row should be seen as a huge victory for the company.

It also shows that last week's deathmatch between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage didn't turn off any members of the AEW fanbase with content that some thought would make them not want to tune in the following week.

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,102,000 viewers on average. 593,000 viewers were aged 18-49 (about a 0.46 rating).



Total viewers slightly down from last week (-1%) but 4th consecutive week of 18-49 growth.



AEW Dynamite's 18-49 demo increases for the third week in a row

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite once again rose from last week from 0.45 to 0.46. With the demo rising again for the third week in a row, the company is steadily building its momentum into the rumored debuts of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

The next couple of months should be very interesting for All Elite Wrestling in regards to their viewership and demo numbers.

AEW Dynamite opened last night with a blast from the past as Juventud Guerrera went one-on-one with Chris Jericho in a match where Jericho needed to win with a move off the top rope.

The main event of the show saw Malakai Black make his in-ring debut for AEW against "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

