AEW Dynamite viewership numbers revealed; Big win over WWE RAW in ratings

AEW Dynamite beat WWE RAW in the key 18-49 demographic this week. Wednesday night's show saw a bump in general ratings, however, WWE's red brand still emerged victorious in overall viewership.

According to Brandon Thurston on Twitter, Dynamite recorded an average of 1.03 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the key demo. Both were up from last week, when Dynamite recorded 969,000 viewers and a 0.39 rating.

By comparison, WWE RAW saw an average viewership of 1.61 million with a 0.43 rating. It should be noted that the Monday night show was up against stiff competition but managed to retain its ratings from the previous week.

Dynamite's rating was certainly aided by the returns of Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes. The former returned after a three-month hiatus that he took to recover from alcohol-related issues while the American Nightmare was away for a couple of weeks due to medical reasons. As noted by Dave Meltzer, Dynamite topped the cable charts overall.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON More impressive, AEW beat both NBA games and was No. 1 on cable last night. More impressive, AEW beat both NBA games and was No. 1 on cable last night.

A further breakdown of the demographic ratings showed that the top three segments were Jon Moxley's return, the mixed tag team match and Cody Rhodes' promo.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Top three segments were Moxley (0.48), Mixed tag (0.47) and Cody Rhodes (0.45). Top three segments were Moxley (0.48), Mixed tag (0.47) and Cody Rhodes (0.45).

The marquee matches of the night featured Adam Cole and Britt Baker teaming up for the first time to defeat Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander. Sting and Darby Allin overcame The Acclaimed in the main event while CM Punk squashed Shawn Spears in less than 15 seconds. Brody King made his in-ring debut as he teamed up with Malakai Black to defeat the Varsity Blondes.

What was announced for AEW Rampage?

TRENT? @trentylocks Roppongi Vice back together for the first time since 2017 what a thrill #AEWRampage Roppongi Vice back together for the first time since 2017 what a thrill #AEWRampage https://t.co/ofOplhwTit

Four matches were announced for Rampage during AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley's comeback match will be against Ethan Page after the Men of the Year member claimed he wasn't deterred by Moxley's return. The Young Bucks will battle familiar foes in the form of Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero in tag team action.

Jade Cargill will defend her newly acquired TBS Championship for the very first time against the Dark Order's Anna Jay. The final match of the evening will see the young sensation Hook wrestle his fourth match in AEW. He will look to continue his winning streak as he takes on Chaos Project's Serpentico.

