AEW Dynamite bounces back with a major upswing in ratings

Since moving to the undesirable Friday night slot at an odd 10 pm timing from May 28th, AEW Dynamite has struggled mightily to sustain its viewership.

The show registered its all-time low ratings in recent weeks, with fan interest also dwindling due to the lack of many notable developments. But AEW Dynamite witnessed a hike in viewership for its final episode on Fridays.

AEW drew 0.20 rating in 18-49 demo, up a notch from last week's 0.19. — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) June 21, 2021

As per PWTorch, the show reportedly attracted 552,000 viewers on TNT, which is a 13.4% increase from last week's episode, which had 487,000 viewers tuning in. AEW Dynamite also saw an upswing in the all-important 18-49 demo, as it drew a 0.20 rating, up by 5% from last week's episode.

In the main event of the 18th June edition of AEW Dynamite, The Good Brothers and one half of the Tag Team Champions, Matt Jackson, defeated Eddie Kingston, Frankie Kazarian, and Penta El Zero.

The episode also featured the first-ever MMA Cage Fight in AEW history, in which Jake Hager managed to get the better of Wardlow. Another highlight was Arn Anderson's son Brock making his AEW debut. He teamed up with Cody Rhodes to defeat Aaron Solow and QT Marshall.

AEW Dynamite will air on Saturday night this week

AEW Dynamite will air on Saturday, 8 pm this week, before taking its usual spot on Wednesday nights from next week onwards. The episode could be the rating turnaround AEW has been looking for as it features a major title defense.

Kenny Omega will defend his AEW Championship against the winner of the Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing 2021, Jungle Boy, on the show.

Next Saturday, June 26, @boy_myth_legend challenges @KennyOmegamanX for the #AEW World Championship and @alexmarvez tries to get a word with the challenger when the champ shows up

Tune into @tntdrama to watch #AEWDynamite now! pic.twitter.com/HQrSaXNPSQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2021

Plus, Hangman Page, who seems on course to enter the AEW Championship picture soon, will go head to head against Team Taz's Powerhouse Hobbs.

