AEW Dynamite draws second-lowest ratings of 2024 despite Mercedes Moné‘s (fka Sasha Banks) debut

Mercedes Moné made her grand debut at AEW Big Business Dynamite this Wednesday in Boston. The entire show was built after subtly teasing her arrival in the company.

The other highlight of the show saw Samoa Joe defeat Wardlow for the AEW World Championship in a stellar match. Mr. Mayhem put the championship in serious jeopardy in the bout. It could just be Joe's toughest title defense yet.

According to Wrestlenomics, AEW Big Business Dynamite drew 801,000 average viewers and was rated 0.27 among the 18-49 demographics.

Expand Tweet

This is up from last week's broadcast, which drew a 779,000 average audience and was rated among 0.27 in demographics. Although the number has slightly spiked, the ratings for a huge show like this should have drawn more.

This week also saw Bullet Club Gold's Jay White score a victory against Darby Allin, who is set to make his expedition to Mount Everest. Following the match, the Switchblade and his faction turned heel.

In the night's main event, Willow Nightingale defeated Riho in a great match. However, Julia Hart's attack following the match forced Mercedes Moné to save Willow.

Despite being a highly advertised show, the ratings didn't increase as expected.

What did you think of Mercedes Moné's debut? Discuss!