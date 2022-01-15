AEW Dynamite drops in ratings, ties with WWE RAW

The weekly ratings for AEW Dynamite are in, and there is some good and bad news. While the show has suffered a slight dip in viewership, they tied with WWE RAW in key demographics.

Dynamite drew a total of 969,000 viewers for the January 12th edition, with a 0.39 in the 18-49 key demographics. These numbers are a slight decrease from the previous week when the show debuted on the TBS network.

Despite a slight dip in viewership for the company's second show of the year, it does have the distinction of tying with WWE RAW in the key demographic. The Monday Night Show show also drew a 0.39 number this week.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



969,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.39 (505,000)



Raw on Monday on USA had 507,000 viewers in the P18-49 demo, also a 0.39 rating. Raw had 1,632,000 viewers total.



Daily TV ratings reports: AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:969,000 viewersP18-49: 0.39 (505,000)Raw on Monday on USA had 507,000 viewers in the P18-49 demo, also a 0.39 rating. Raw had 1,632,000 viewers total.Daily TV ratings reports: patreon.com/wrestlenomics AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:969,000 viewersP18-49: 0.39 (505,000)Raw on Monday on USA had 507,000 viewers in the P18-49 demo, also a 0.39 rating. Raw had 1,632,000 viewers total.📊 Daily TV ratings reports: patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/3ZsT62zUUp

It should be noted that RAW was up against a big college football game on Monday night. That being said, it's a big achievement for Dynamite to match WWE's "A show" in such an important category of the ratings.

Dynamite started the broadcast with more viewers than the previous week with a total of 60,000 viewers, showing promising signs moving forward as a consistent benchmark of one million viewers.

This is the second time AEW has matched or beaten WWE in recent weeks

Some fans will not currently see AEW as a legitimate competition to WWE, but this is the second time in recent weeks that one of Tony Khan's programs has outdone Vince McMahon's promotion in the ratings.

Over the festive period, the New Year's Eve edition of Rampage beat WWE Smackdown in the ratings, both in viewership and the key demographic. Even though Smackdown decided to air a pre-taped show on a different network instead of FOX, this was a big achievement for All Elite Wrestling.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston On New Years Eve, AEW Rampage (TNT) was watched by 453,000 viewers and did a 0.19 P18-49 rating. Ranked #21 on Showbuzz's list.



Smackdown's "best of" episode preempted to FS1 due to New Years Eve programming on Fox, was watched by 378,000 and did a 0.08 P18-49 rating, #58. On New Years Eve, AEW Rampage (TNT) was watched by 453,000 viewers and did a 0.19 P18-49 rating. Ranked #21 on Showbuzz's list.Smackdown's "best of" episode preempted to FS1 due to New Years Eve programming on Fox, was watched by 378,000 and did a 0.08 P18-49 rating, #58.

Also Read Article Continues below

The battle for ratings supremacy will continue through 2022 as well. Who will come out victorious by the end of the year? Stay tuned to every wrestling show to keep it interesting.

Vince Russo has an issue with a current AEW Champion's booking. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy