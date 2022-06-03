AEW Dynamite fails to gain 1 million viewers despite two returning former WWE Stars and a wrestling legend's debut

AEW Dynamite's ratings for their California debut on June 1st have been released. The Wednesday night flagship climbed once again in the ratings, producing 969,000 viewers compared to last week's 929k. Their rating in the key 18-49 demo also jumped from 0.35 0.40.

AEW Dynamite this week featured the pre-announced return of Johnny Elite, who faced fellow returning star Miro during his open challenge. Miro decimated the former John Morrison on his return. The Redeemer had not been seen since his defeat by Bryan Danielson in November last year.

Legendary wrestler Hiroshi Tanahashi also made his debut, seemingly answering AEW World Champion CM Punk's challenge for Forbidden Door. Punk had just featured alongside FTR against Max Caster and the Gunn Club in trios action.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

969,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.40 (522,000)



Highest P18-49 since March 23. Highest total viewership since April 13.

patreon.com/wrestlenomics AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:969,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.40 (522,000)Highest P18-49 since March 23. Highest total viewership since April 13. AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:969,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.40 (522,000)Highest P18-49 since March 23. Highest total viewership since April 13. 📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/T8LOsqMTEl

This week's episode fell 31k below the 1 million mark despite making their California debut, three returns including Bullet Club's Hikuleo, and Tanahashi's debut.

What happened on this week's AEW Dynamite?

AEW Dynamite featured CM Punk and FTR's victory against Max Caster, Austin and Colten Gunn, Hiroshi Tanhashi's subsequent debut, and the returns of Miro and Johnny Elite against one another.

Story continues below ad

Bullet Club star Hikuleo also made his return as he teamed with the Undisputed Elite (The Young Bucks and reDRagon) against Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin. The Undisputed Elite/Bullet Club team-up proved fruitful as they scored the victory.

Wardlow made his first appearance since being officially signed to the All Elite roster, destroying JD Drake with ease. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm sought revenge on Britt Baker, who had defeated the former WWE stars in the Owen Hart Tournament, as they teamed up against Baker and her lacky Jamie Hayter.

Story continues below ad

Storm and Soho grabbed victory before the night moved to its brutal main event. The final action of the night saw Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia go to war following their participation in Sunday's Anarchy in the Arena match.

The bloody contest came to an end with Moxley as the victor. He then proclaimed that he would stand with Eddie Kingston against the Jericho Appreciation Society inside Blood & Guts later this month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far