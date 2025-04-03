  • home icon
  • AEW Dynamite gets out of control; Swerve Strickland laid out on broken glass

Swerve Strickland was brutally attacked ahead of high-stakes match [Image Credit: AEW's X/Twitter]

AEW star Swerve Strickland was ambushed on tonight's Dynamite. The go-home flagship show before Dynasty was stacked with great matches and segments. However, the show ended with a very violent scene. The Realest star will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the pay-per-view.

The True King and his army have been trying to break the former AEW World Champion's confidence for weeks. Swerve and Willow Nightingale stood tall against Jon and Marina Shafir in a Mixed Tornado match tonight. However, a furious Moxley hit the paradigm shift on the former TBS Champion. Swerve Strickland vowed to put his hands on the champion after the attack.

While the former AEW World Champion was finding Jon Moxley, he got confronted by Hangman Page. After the latter stormed out, The Death Riders attacked and dragged him to the squared circle. After decimating Strickland, Wheeler Yuta poured broken glass on the mat, and Claudio put the Realest Star through it. Despite the agony, the latter stood up and looked into the eyes of the faction.

The ending of Dynamite has increased the fans' interest in their contest. Only time will tell who will hold the gold after the main event of the Dynasty pay-per-view later this week.

