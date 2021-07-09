AEW Dynamite: July 7 episode viewership and ratings revealed as AEW returns to the road

AEW Dynamite hit the road last night and debuted in Miami, Florida for their Road Rager special, which saw the surprise debut of Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black and Tommy End) and a bunch of great matches. But did any of that impact their viewership?

According to Pro Wrestling Torch, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 871,000 viewers, which was slightly less than last week's viewership of 883,000. AEW went head-to-head with the Stanley Cup Finals that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning end the series against the Montreal Canadiens.

AEW Dynamite has another loaded show next week with Fyter Fest Night One, so it will be interesting to see if Black's surprise debut will bring in some new viewers.

AEW Dynamite last night drew 871,000 live and same night viewers, down from 883,000 last week. The 18-49 demo drew 0.33, down from 0.35 last week. No "back on the road with fans" bump. Ominous for WWE's hopes of a surge? More at https://t.co/b30cDz6YY1 soon. #AEW #AEWDynamite — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) July 8, 2021

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite also dropped compared to last week from 0.35 to 0.33. While it's only a small drop, it's still probably pretty disappointing for AEW not to see a slight bump from returning to the road for the first time in over a year.

Tony Khan did say on Busted Open Radio this week to expect many big surprises from AEW in the coming months as it pertains to Dynamite. If Malakai Black is any indication of that, wrestling fans should expect the unexpected over the next couple of months.

Who's ready to see this happen? Raise your hand 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/w1XVCOfe6j — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 8, 2021

AEW Dynamite kicked off this week with QT Marshall going one-on-one with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes in a strap match.

The main event of the show was a street fight that saw The Young Bucks defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M.

What did you think of AEW Dynamite this week? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

