AEW Dynamite: June 30 episode viewership and ratings revealed

After a month of shows on Friday and Saturday nights, AEW Dynamite returned to its regularly scheduled timeslot on Wednesdays with a stacked card that felt like a mini pay-per-view. But did AEW's return to Wednesday night fix their struggling viewership numbers as of late?

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the answer is yes. This week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 883,000 viewers, up from last Saturday's 649,000. Facing stiff competition from both the NHL Stanley Cup and the NBA Playoffs game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns, this is a strong number for AEW's return to Wednesday night.

AEW Dynamite's last number on a Wednesday was 821,000 on May 19. So the viewership is up against that show as well.

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT in the show’s return to its normal time-slot was watched by 883,000 viewers. 452,000 were aged 18-49 (about a 0.35 rating).



Will have more details later. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 1, 2021

AEW Dynamite sees an increase in both viewership and demo on their return to Wednesday

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite also saw a rise from Saturday's 0.21 to 0.35. This is a gigantic increase compared to what they did just a few nights ago. Clearly, Tony Khan's promotion thrives on Wednesdays.

AEW Dynamite's last demo number on a Wednesday was 0.28 on May 19. So everything is up across the board this week for the company.

Thank You Jacksonville! Dirty Heads 'Celebrate' feat The Unlikely Candidates | #AEWDynamite 6/30/21 pic.twitter.com/e4neTo84HK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021

AEW Dynamite opened this week with a World Tag Team Title Eliminator match between Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Em and The Young Bucks.

The main event of the show saw an excellent bout between Sammy Guevara and MJF as the war between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle continues.

What did you think of AEW Dynamite this week? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Alan John