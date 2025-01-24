AEW Dynamite marks key moment despite major setback

AEW Dynamite this week was a great show, but Tony Khan had to deliver a piece of bad news before the flagship show. A couple of hours before Dynamite, it was announced that Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne was postponed as the flight cancellations happened due to bad weather. Despite the major setback, the episode was stellar.

The latest edition of Dynamite kicked off with an intense faceoff between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. After a serious confrontation, they joined forces to take down The Don Callis Family in a memorable moment. Further, The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin won the AEW World Tag Team Championship from Private Party in a huge contest.

MJF then cut a promo in which he took shots at Jeff Jarrett. However, he accidentally interrupted Hangman Page's match. The crowd was on their feet briefly when the Cowboy interacted with Maxwell. Julia Hart and Jamie Hayter displayed their excellent in-ring chemistry, and in the main event, Cope defeated PAC in an entertaining bout.

According to Wrestlenomics, the flagship show of AEW drew a 655,000 average audience and was rated 0.19 among the 18-49 demographics. While the viewership is down from last week, as the previous week drew a 679,000 average audience, the ratings have increased from last week to 0.18.

It will be interesting to see if they manage to increase their viewership next Wednesday.

