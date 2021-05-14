AEW Dynamite: May 12 episode viewership and ratings revealed; Miro captures the TNT Championship

Following last week's AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts special, the wrestling world was curious if the promotion could maintain its momentum this week. With a very strong card, did AEW Dynamite increase its numbers this week?

According to PWTorch, the answer is no. This week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 936,000 viewers, down from last week's 1.090 million. Despite a strong card that featured three championship matches, it couldn't match the numbers of the previous week's Blood and Guts.

AEW Dynamite last night drew 936,000 viewers (down from 1,090,000 last week) and 0.66 cable rating (down from 0.72 last week). More at https://t.co/b30cDz6YY1 later. #AEWDynamite #AEW — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) May 13, 2021

AEW could not capitalize on Blood and Guts' viewership

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite also saw a drop from last week's 0.42 to 0.31, which is disappointing.

Last week, AEW Dynamite took the number one spot on cable for the first time ever. This week, AEW's place on cable is still unknown since Showbuzz Daily hasn't reported the numbers yet.

AEW demos: Among 18-49, 0.31, (down from 0.42 last week). Male 18-49, 0.44 ( down from 0.58) #AEWDynamite #AEW — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) May 13, 2021

AEW Dynamite opened with Jon Moxley defending the IWGP United States Championship against Yuji Nagata from New Japan Pro Wrestling. Moxley debuted a new entrance theme last night, using the song "Wild Thing" by The Troggs.

The main event saw Darby Allin defend the AEW TNT Championship against Miro. This was Miro's first championship match in AEW, and he became the new TNT Champion.

