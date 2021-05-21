AEW Dynamite: May 19 episode viewership and ratings revealed as The Young Bucks defend the AEW World Tag Team titles

AEW Dynamite delivered another entertaining show last night that saw the card for their upcoming pay-per-view Double or Nothing come together. But how was their viewership affected last night due to a loaded night on television?

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 821,000 viewers, down from last week's 936,000.

Facing strong competition from the semi-finals of The Masked Singer, the NHL playoffs, and the NBA play-in game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, it was a rough night for AEW.

Meltzer also stated that the NBA Playoffs affect pro wrestling ratings every year, and it will be a while before the show's numbers can "normalize" again.

Actual numbers for AEW were 821,000 viewers and 0.28. Full details in the issue tonight. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 20, 2021

AEW Dynamite also struggled in the key demo

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite also saw a drop from last week's 0.31 to 0.28. While the drop in demo was small, it's probably going to continue to occur throughout the NBA Playoffs.

No website has currently reported cable television rankings for Wednesday. Hopefully, those numbers will return next week.

This wasn't a normal week for either show. Nothing will be "normalized" until the playoffs are over. Same thing every year. https://t.co/ArIqDqYAmy — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 20, 2021

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with Christian Cage going one-on-one against Matt Sydal. This is the first time these two men have faced each other in a singles match.

The main event saw The Young Bucks defend the AEW World Tag Team titles against The Varsity Blonds. Following the match, The Young Bucks were attacked by Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, who they will face at Double or Nothing on May 30.

