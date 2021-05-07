AEW Dynamite: May 5 episode viewership and ratings revealed after Blood and Guts-dominant show

Over a year later than initially planned, AEW finally had its first-ever Blood and Guts match last night on Dynamite. With all the hype surrounding this match, how did it do in viewership compared to last week?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 1.090 million viewers, up from last week's 889,000.

With the hype for Blood and Guts coming into the show, it's no surprise that AEW once again crossed the one million mark in viewership.

AEW: 1.09 million

AEW Dynamite places first overall on cable

In the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite also saw a rise from last week from 0.33 to 0.42. It's an impressive number and an excellent rebound from last week's episode.

Last week, Dynamite took the 10th spot on cable for Wednesday, one of the lowest positions it has seen in recent history. This week, AEW took the first spot on cable for the day. Dynamite topping cable for Wednesday with such a big show will be seen as a massive victory.

With a stacked show next week, it will be interesting to see if AEW Dynamite can maintain the momentum garnered with this week's show.

“Because when you’re in The Pinnacle… you’re always on top.” - @the_MJF

Tonight #ThePinnacle defeated #InnerCircle in AEW’s first ever #BLOODandGUTS match in front of the biggest Live crowd in over a year and in one of the most brutal and memorable fights ever on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/sUnNCofdH2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021

AEW Dynamite opened last night with a tag team match featuring Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston taking on Michael Nakazawa and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The evening's main event was the much-talked-about Blood and Guts match. Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle took on MJF and The Pinnacle in a match that dominated the second hour of Dynamite.

