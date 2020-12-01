AEW Dynamite and NXT November 25th viewership and TV ratings revealed

Before Thanksgiving last, the ratings for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT took a massive hit, with the latter coming out on top. It seems as if history has repeated itself partially, as AEW once again took a massive hit, while NXT saw a substantial increase and won the viewership for the evening.

NXT are having their go-home show to TakeOver: WarGames this Wednesday night, while AEW present their "Winter is Coming" Dynamite special headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. With that being said, all eyes will be on the ratings this Thursday afternoon.

NXT saw a large increase in their ratings with 712,000 viewers, which is way up from 638,000 the week before. AEW saw their numbers take a big fall to 710,000 viewers, which is down from 850,000.

NXT: 712,000

AEW: 710,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 30, 2020

AEW Dynamite's rating was the seventh-best on cable on Wednesday night, NXT places twenty-fifth

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, AEW once again came out on top, even with a large decrease from 0.37 to 0.26. Meanwhile, NXT saw a great increase in the demo from last week, going from a 0.14 to a 0.20. Last week, both companies went in the opposite direction, compared to the week before.

AEW remained the seventh-best on cable for the evening in the demographic, which says that viewership across the board had to be down for television on that night. NXT broke into the top 50 on cable for the first time in weeks, by placing 25th overall. Any way you slice it, being in the top 50 is great news for both companies.

AEW finished 7th overall with 0.26 in 18-49, NXT finished 25th with an 0.20 in 18-49, usual story in the demos, AEW won everything but 50+. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 30, 2020

WWE NXT was headlined by a hard-hitting ladder match between Pete Dunne and Kyle O'Reilly of the Undisputed Era. It determined the man advantage in their WarGames match, while AEW's main event saw PAC and Rey Fenix of Death Triangle take on Butcher and the Blade. Comparing those two main events, it's not hard to see how NXT won the week last Wednesday night.