AEW Dynamite: October 27 episode viewership and ratings revealed with The Elite and The Dark Order in the main event

If you're a fan of the Ghostbusters franchise, you most certainly enjoyed last night's episode of AEW Dynamite.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 941,000 viewers, which is way up from 575,000. With AEW Dynamite finding themselves back on Wednesday night, viewership increased dramatically.

While they didn't hit the million viewer mark, the stiff competition from the MLB World Series and NBA basketball surely took a chunk out of AEW's audience. This was also the first episode of Dynamite that aired across the United States at the same time, which probably also factored into the number.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



That’s the lowest total viewership on a Wed night since July 7 and the lowest in P18-49 since Oct 6.



📊 More demos & analysis: AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 941,000 viewers on average and did a 0.40 rating in P18-49 (518,000 viewers).That’s the lowest total viewership on a Wed night since July 7 and the lowest in P18-49 since Oct 6.📊 More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/57987267 AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 941,000 viewers on average and did a 0.40 rating in P18-49 (518,000 viewers).That’s the lowest total viewership on a Wed night since July 7 and the lowest in P18-49 since Oct 6.📊 More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/57987267 https://t.co/ah6caELuJj

AEW Dynamite takes the number four spot on cable for Wednesday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite also saw a big jump from last week from 0.22 to 0.40. With both the viewership and demo up this week, it should be a good sign for Dynamite as the MLB World Series should be over by next week's show (unless it goes seven games) which should secure them a higher number overall.

Last week, AEW Dynamite took the tenth spot on cable for Wednesday, and you seriously can't do better than that. This week, AEW rose to the fourth spot on cable for the day. The top three were secured by NBA basketball and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

AEW Dynamite opened up last night with CM Punk making his in-ring Dynamite debut against Bobby Fish.

The main event was an eight-man tag that featured The Dark Order (Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson) taking on The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks.)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What did you think of AEW Dynamite this week? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. What did you think of AEW Dynamite this week? Thumbs up! Thumbs down! 2 votes so far