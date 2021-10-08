AEW Dynamite: October 6 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Hangman Page returns

"Hangman" Adam Page made his long-awaited return to AEW Dynamite last night. However, a stacked card did not help increase their viewership.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of Dynamite brought in 1.053 million viewers, down from 1.152 million. The show saw another decrease this week going up against the MLB Wildcard game on TBS.

Television was stacked on Wednesday this week, and AEW is lucky they didn't lose more viewers due to all the competition on television.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,053,000 viewers on average, the fewest since September 1. It did a 0.37 rating in 18 to 49 (about 480,000).📊 More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/57131263/ AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,053,000 viewers on average, the fewest since September 1. It did a 0.37 rating in 18 to 49 (about 480,000).📊 More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/57131263/ https://t.co/5oPY4HMyS8

AEW Dynamite placed fourth on cable for Wednesday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite also saw a drop from last week from 0.45 to 0.37. The promotion will have to wait to get their ratings and demos back due to not being on Wednesdays for the next couple of weeks.

Last week, AEW Dynamite took the top spot on cable for Wednesday but dropped to the fourth spot on cable this week. The fall ends the show's six-week run in the number one spot.

AEW Dynamite kicked off this week with an eight-man tag team match that featured Bryan Danielson, The Jurassic Express, and Christian Cage taking on The Super Elite.

The main event was a Casino Ladder match between Orange Cassidy, Matt Hardy, PAC, Andrade El Idolo, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, and "Hangman" Adam Page. With the winner receiving a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

