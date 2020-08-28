AEW Dynamite Preview: WWE legend competes in a tables match, Update on Cody' physical condition

We have a special Thursday night episode of AEW Dynamite this week. After the way the show ended last week, The Dark Order are bound to make their presence felt tonight. We can also expect an update on Cody's condition after what took place last week.

We also have a 4-way tag-team gauntlet match to see who will challenge Kenny Omega and Hangman Page at All Out. MJF and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will sign the contract for their world title match at All Out tonight,

We also have a tables match featuring Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara.

The fallout from last week's AEW Dynamite

We will have an update on the condition of @CodyRhodes this Thursday, August 27th at 8/7c on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/L3sRGMvaw4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020

Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite ended with a bang. The main event saw Cody defend the TNT Championship against Mr. Brodie Lee. To say that Brodie Lee destroyed Cody would still be an understatement. Lee beat Cody in a matter of minutes to crown himself the new champion, but it didn't end there.

What followed saw a pretty seismic change in the current landscape of AEW. The Dark Order attacked Cody while he was being stretchered away and also laid out Arn Anderson.

The Dark Order then brought out the rest of the Nightmare Family and laid them out. When Brandi Rhodes came out and tried to protect Cody, she was choked out by Anna Jay.

We will see the fallout from last week's episode of AEW Dynamite tonight and an update on what kind of condition Cody is in.

Sammy Guevara faces Matt Hardy in a tables match

Advertisement

TONIGHT on Dynamite - they finally meet face to face as @MATTHARDYBRAND goes face to with @sammyguevara in a TABLES MATCH!



Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/WLuUdtvXSe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 27, 2020

Sammy Guevara busted open Matt Hardy after errantly throwing a chair right into the side of Matt's head. There was blood all over and definitely helped to establish the angle.

Hardy got some modicum of revenge last week on AEW Dynamite where he unloaded on Sammy with a steel chair and then tossed him off the ramp and through a table.

Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy will finally meet in a tables match tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Gauntlet Match to determine the #1 contenders for the tag titles

TONIGHT on Dynamite - It's a tag-team GAUNTLET MATCH where the winners will go on to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at All Out!



Which team comes out on top?



Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. pic.twitter.com/oWLbAlWLmL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 27, 2020

4 of the top teams in AEW will face off in a Tag-Team gauntlet match to determine the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag-Team Championships at All Out. Who will challenge Kenny Omega and Adam Page? Will it be FTR, The Young Bucks, Best Friends or Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall?

Contract signing for the AEW Championship

Tonight on #AEWDynamite, @jonmoxley & @The_MJF will sign the contract for their AEW World Title bout at All Out on PPV Sat, Sept 5. MJF + his attorney say they want Mox’s Paradigm Shift finisher banned from the match or MJF will sue the champ. Will Mox agree to this stipulation? pic.twitter.com/WFPhCYPc3H — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 27, 2020

MJF has been on a campaign to face Jon Moxley and will get his shot at All Out. Before that, the two men meet in a contract signing tonight on AEW Dynamite. MJF has been trying to get the Paradigm Shift banned for their match at All Out and threatened legal action last week. We should have an update on that as well.