AEW Dynamite Preview: WWE legend competes in a tables match, Update on Cody' physical condition

We have a special Thursday night episode of AEW Dynamite this week. After the way the show ended last week, The Dark Order are bound to make their presence felt tonight. We can also expect an update on Cody's condition after what took place last week.
We also have a 4-way tag-team gauntlet match to see who will challenge Kenny Omega and Hangman Page at All Out. MJF and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will sign the contract for their world title match at All Out tonight,
We also have a tables match featuring Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara.
The fallout from last week's AEW Dynamite
Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite ended with a bang. The main event saw Cody defend the TNT Championship against Mr. Brodie Lee. To say that Brodie Lee destroyed Cody would still be an understatement. Lee beat Cody in a matter of minutes to crown himself the new champion, but it didn't end there.
What followed saw a pretty seismic change in the current landscape of AEW. The Dark Order attacked Cody while he was being stretchered away and also laid out Arn Anderson.
The Dark Order then brought out the rest of the Nightmare Family and laid them out. When Brandi Rhodes came out and tried to protect Cody, she was choked out by Anna Jay.
We will see the fallout from last week's episode of AEW Dynamite tonight and an update on what kind of condition Cody is in.
Sammy Guevara faces Matt Hardy in a tables match
Sammy Guevara busted open Matt Hardy after errantly throwing a chair right into the side of Matt's head. There was blood all over and definitely helped to establish the angle.
Hardy got some modicum of revenge last week on AEW Dynamite where he unloaded on Sammy with a steel chair and then tossed him off the ramp and through a table.
Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy will finally meet in a tables match tonight on AEW Dynamite.
Gauntlet Match to determine the #1 contenders for the tag titles
4 of the top teams in AEW will face off in a Tag-Team gauntlet match to determine the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag-Team Championships at All Out. Who will challenge Kenny Omega and Adam Page? Will it be FTR, The Young Bucks, Best Friends or Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall?
Contract signing for the AEW Championship
MJF has been on a campaign to face Jon Moxley and will get his shot at All Out. Before that, the two men meet in a contract signing tonight on AEW Dynamite. MJF has been trying to get the Paradigm Shift banned for their match at All Out and threatened legal action last week. We should have an update on that as well.