AEW Dynamite ratings down despite Jon Moxley defeating former WWE Star in first-time match and a major debut

AEW Dynamite's ratings for their June 8th episode have been released. The Wednesday night flagship suffered a drop in the ratings, producing 939,000 viewers compared to last week's 969k. Their key demo rating also dropped from 0.40 to 0.34.

AEW Dynamite this week featured the first stages of the Interim world title series: a battle royal and subsequent main event featuring former world champion Jon Moxley. Former WWE Superstar Kyle O'Reilly won the battle royal to kick off the show, but lost to Mox in the main event. Moxley will now challenge for the interim title at Forbidden Door.

International superstar Will Ospreay also made his shocking debut as he and United Empire stablemates Aussie Open attacked FTR and Trent Berretta. Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan had previously represented the faction when they attacked FTR and Roppongi Vice in their ROH tag title clash.

This week's episode suffered a dip in viewership one week removed from making their California debut. They fell just 31k below the 1 million mark last week before dipping 30k more this week.

What did fans make of the AEW Dynamite ratings?

Hardcore AEW and WWE fans go to war for their favorite promotions all the time on Twitter, especially given the rivalry of the top two North American wrestling products.

The divide can be seen in the way fans have comprehended this week's ratings. While some believe them to be indicative of a failure to compete with either RAW or SmackDown, others see the upside of the three-year old promotion drawing 900k+ viewers.

Check out a handful of Tweet reactions below:

EddieTheGreat @iNfAMOUS70702 @BrandonThurston Ppl keep bringing up real sports in AEW's defense but always conveniently leave out Monday Night Football whenever RAW competes with it lmaooo... they're not growing plain and simple @BrandonThurston Ppl keep bringing up real sports in AEW's defense but always conveniently leave out Monday Night Football whenever RAW competes with it lmaooo... they're not growing plain and simple

Satyaki Bhattacharya @Satyaki86787745 @BrandonThurston The ratings would have been better if heel danielson would be aew world champion and if the tnt title would have been respected giving it top guys before becoming aew world champion Punk could also develop his in ring skills with time as there would be a needle moving champion @BrandonThurston The ratings would have been better if heel danielson would be aew world champion and if the tnt title would have been respected giving it top guys before becoming aew world champion Punk could also develop his in ring skills with time as there would be a needle moving champion

RELLIK 👉🤪 @BasedHogDipper @BrandonThurston Warriors game was on ABC so network, AEW first on cable. Only way to try to spin this into a negative is the delusional belief of the 1 million viewers goalpost @BrandonThurston Warriors game was on ABC so network, AEW first on cable. Only way to try to spin this into a negative is the delusional belief of the 1 million viewers goalpost

infinity @dddduw @BrandonThurston wow that is actually really really good considering the nba finals @BrandonThurston wow that is actually really really good considering the nba finals

Next week's Dynamite promises a Road Rager special edition including a Hair vs. Hair match between Chris Jericho and Ortiz. Wardlow will also face 20 opponents at once in a handicap match.

Meanwhile, Christian confirmed that Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend their tag titles against the Hardys and the Young Bucks in a three-way ladder match.

It has also been announced that Ethan Page and Miro are scheduled to face off, with the winner earning a place at Forbidden Door's four-way for the All-Atlantic Championship.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far